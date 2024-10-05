In V Rising, spears, swords and guns are not enough to survive in the land of the undead. You also need spells to turn the tide of battles in your favor. From lightning-quick attacks to mind-bending illusions, each spell class has something special to offer. And knowing which ones to master can make all the difference between dominating your enemies and biting the dust.

What's really cool about V Rising’s spells is their versatility. Not only do they inflict devastating damage on enemies, they also come with special abilities like self-healing and teleportation. So keep reading to find out the most potent V Rising spells to cast.

10 Chaos Barrage

Magic School: Chaos

The Chaos Barrage spell in V Rising is one of the most powerful ultimate spells you can wield, and the numbers speak for themselves. It allows you to unleash 4 rounds of chaos in quick succession, each dealing 200% magic damage. That's a huge burst of damage and can be devastating if all hits land on a single target.

If your enemies think dodging one round of Chaos Barrage means they are in the clear, they’ve got another thing coming. But the real beauty of the Chaos Barrage lies in its ignition effect. It basically sets your enemies ablaze, causing 50% magic damage for about five seconds.

9 Heart Strike

Magic School: Blood

If you want to strike hard, heal and maintain control during intense battles, Heart Strike is for you. It combines offensive attacks and self-healing powers in one deadly package. This spell gives you the ability to dash forward and strike enemies in a line and cause as much as 150% damage.

As if that’s not enough, you can also heal yourself for 150% of your spell power. To finish off the effect of this deadly spell, it spills more blood and releases leeches, causing more sorrows for your enemies and more healing for yourself. But no good thing comes easy, which is true for Heart Strike. You will have to go against Willfred the Werewolf Chief to grab this spell.

8 Raging Tempest

Magic School: Storm

Granted, Heart Strike delivers heavy damage at fast speeds, but Raging Tempest takes it to a whole new level. It delivers a whopping 525% magic damage in total over three seconds. This burst is spread across multiple hits as you dash between enemies, striking each up to four times.

This spell is great for fighting with a group of enemies or a single tough opponent. What I like about this spell is that unlike some good spells that leave you vulnerable after casting, Raging Tempest allows you to remain in motion. After the dashing strikes, you can choose a direction to dash again, giving you both offensive power and a chance to reposition or escape danger.

7 Merciless Charge

Magic School: Chaos

The Merciless Charge is another spell that lives up to its name. With this spell, you charge and slam an enemy into the ground with 125% magic damage. And if the enemy is unfortunate enough to hit an object or another enemy, they’re stunned for 1.5 seconds.

With the stun effect, you briefly incapacitate an enemy. This gives you time to regroup, follow up with other abilities or take out additional enemies. The burst damage from the charge alone is enough to disrupt enemy plans, and if you time your strike correctly, you can cause havoc in larger fights.

6 Arctic Leap

Magic School: Frost

This spell allows you to fly into the air and crash down on the target area, inflicting 225% magic damage to all enemies in the vicinity. Impressive as that sounds, that’s just the beginning. A frost nova also explodes, freezing enemies for up to 6 seconds.

Arctic Leap’s insane amount of damage and freezing effects make it perfect for PvE when you're facing a swarm of enemies. It’s also great for PvP when you need to momentarily freeze a player to get the upper hand. The freeze also allows you to land follow-up attacks or reposition yourself for strategic advantage.

5 Veil Of Chaos

Magic School: Chaos

While most of the spells on this list are from the Ultimate class, Veil Of Chaos is from Travel class. It comes in handy when you want to escape enemy attacks, while also blowing them up, causing up to 50% damage.

In PvP, the spell allows you to escape or chase enemies and also ensures that anyone trying to follow you suffers in the process. In PvE mode, Veil Of Chaos is great for dealing with larger mobs, as it scatters them while keeping you safe. But you can’t get this spell until you take out Clive the Firestarter in level 30.

4 Purgatory

Magic School: Unholy

Purgatory is classed as a Basic Spell, but there’s nothing basic about it. In fact, it’s more useful than an Unholy Ultimate Spell like Volatile Arachnid, which summons spiders that enemies can easily avoid. When you cast Purgatory, it makes enemies unable to move fast, while also healing your allies.

As if that’s not enough, it also wrecks havoc to the tune of 75% while also healing allies again. With enemies attacking you from every corner, you can’t do without the healing power of the Purgatory. But before you can cast this spell, you will have to go head-to-head with Christina the Sun Priestess in Level 44.

3 Veil of Illusion

Magic School: Illusion

If you like spells with layers of offense and defense, Veil Of Illusion will be perfect for you. When you cast this spell, you're able to run in any direction you like. This puts your enemies in guess mode, as they won’t be able to tell where you are heading next.

But here’s the kicker: it doesn’t just stop at dodging. Your very next attack packs an extra 25% damage, giving you a perfect setup for a strong counterattack. But you have to conquer a tough boss like Polora the Feywalker before you can claim the Veil Of Illusion.

2 Eye of the Storm

Magic School: Storm

This is one of the new spells in the V Rising: Secrets of Gloomrot update and it stands head and shoulders above the older spells, so you can’t ignore it. With 100% damage, it’s obvious this ultimate storm spell isn’t really about big numbers, but about total battlefield dominance.

When you cast it, you instantly knock back nearby enemies and unleash a raging thunderstorm that lasts for five seconds. During this thunderstorm, 30+ lightning bolts rain down from the sky. It not only gets the job done, but is also fun to watch. This spell comes in clutch when you are getting overwhelmed with hordes of enemies.

1 Frost Bat

Magic School: Frost

Frost Bat is not as flashy as Eye of the Storm, but it’s effective. When you throw the bat-shaped frost at enemies, it blows up in their faces, freezing them and inflicting 115% damage. But here’s the fun part: hitting frozen enemies freezes them again for a bit longer.

So, it’s a spell you can cast twice in quick succession. The spell allows you to control the battlefield and set up devastating follow-up attacks. But to grab this frosty spell, you have to take down Keely the Frost Archer.