Back in 2007, an idea to make a game that incorporated parkour, stealth mechanics, and action-packed sword combat in a historically accurate Holy Land during the Third Crusade kick-started Ubisoft's highest-earning and most beloved franchise. Assassin’s Creed today might not be as good as it was in its heyday, but it's a series like no other.

Nearly everyone has played the mainline Assassin’s Creed games, but fans who want more of the Assassin vs. Templar action should set their sights on these underrated Assassin’s Creed games that, for one reason or another, managed to elude the fanbase when they were released but deserved more love and attention.

8 Assassin’s Creed: Altair’s Chronicles

A Pocket-Sized Adventure That Deserved More Recognition

Stealth Action-Adventure Systems Released February 5, 2008 Developer(s) Gameloft Publisher(s) Gameloft, Ubisoft

For a game starring Altair, the original master assassin, Assassin’s Creed: Altair’s Chronicles barely made a mark when it launched on mobile phones, and more notably, the Nintendo DS, in 2008. Rather than offering an open-world experience like its console counterpart, it streamlined the formula into a linear action-adventure game. The combat was simplified, platforming was more rigid, and the stealth mechanics were bare-bones at best. But for a handheld title in an era where mobile gaming was still in its infancy, it wasn’t half bad.

Instead of retreading the events of the first game, Altair’s Chronicles acts as a prequel, following Altair’s mission to retrieve the Chalice, a powerful artifact tied to the Assassin-Templar conflict. While the story doesn’t add much to the overarching lore, it was the first attempt at expanding the Assassin’s Creed universe beyond home consoles. And, to its credit, it had some decent mechanics for a DS game, including touch-based minigames for pickpocketing and interrogations.

Looking back, Altair’s Chronicles feels like a relic of its time, overshadowed by better portable entries. But as the first handheld Assassin’s Creed game, it paved the way for future attempts to bring the series to the handhelds of the time.

7 Assassin’s Creed Bloodlines

The Sequel Nobody Played

Action-Adventure Stealth Systems Released November 17, 2009 Developer(s) Ubisoft Montreal Publisher(s) Ubisoft

Released in 2009 as a direct sequel to the original Assassin's Creed, Bloodlines ambitiously attempted to continue Altair's story exclusively on Sony's PlayStation Portable. The narrative picks up after Altair's confrontation with Al Mualim and his pursuit of the Templars to Cyprus, where the Order establishes a new base following their retreat from the Holy Land.

One of its biggest strengths was its connection to the main storyline. Unlike Altair’s Chronicles, Bloodlines actually added meaningful details to Altair’s character arc, particularly his relationship with Maria Thorpe, the Templar-turned-love-interest who would later become the mother of his children. Despite hardware limitations, Bloodlines managed to implement core gameplay systems including counter-based combat, social stealth mechanics, and the iconic hidden blade assassinations.

The development team cleverly designed more compact but vertically dense environments to compensate for the PSP's processing power, resulting in locations like Limassol and Kyrenia feeling surprisingly full of climbing opportunities. The game even connected with Assassin's Creed II on PS3, unlocking exclusive weapons and additional Templar coins for both games. Bloodlines also expanded on the First Civilization storyline, introducing new Pieces of Eden and archive entries that hinted at future plot developments in the mainline series.

6 Assassin’s Creed: Identity

The Forgotten Mobile Experiment

Action RPG Systems Released February 25, 2016 Developer(s) Ubisoft Blue Byte Publisher(s) Ubisoft

When Assassin's Creed: Identity launched in 2014, it represented Ubisoft's most ambitious mobile project at the time. Set in the Italian Renaissance between 1501 and 1506, the game broke new ground by introducing full character customization to the series, allowing players to create their own assassins complete with different facial features, clothing options, and weapon load-outs.

The class system went beyond simple cosmetic choices: Berserkers specialized in aggressive combat with high health pools, Shadow Blades excelled at stealth and critical strikes, Tricksters mastered disguise and crowd manipulation, while Thieves combined agility with ranged combat proficiency. Each class featured unique skill trees that could be upgraded using points earned from missions.

The game's version of Florence was divided into multiple districts, each with distinct architectural styles and guard patterns. Identity introduced procedurally generated contract missions that dynamically created objectives and enemy placements, ensuring no two playthrough experiences were identical. But despite its ambitious design, Identity was held back by its platform.

Touchscreen controls were clunky, and the game was riddled with microtransactions, a problem that plagued many mobile titles of the time. It was eventually delisted, making it one of the more obscure Assassin’s Creed games. But for those who got to play it, Identity was a surprisingly deep experience that deserved a better fate.

5 Assassin’s Creed 3: Liberation

The Franchise’s First Female Protagonist

Stealth Action-Adventure Open-World Systems Released October 30, 2012 Developer(s) Ubisoft Sofia Publisher(s) Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed III: Liberation broke new ground in 2012 by introducing Aveline de Grandpré, a female assassin of African-French descent operating in Spanish-controlled New Orleans. But since Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation was originally a PlayStation Vita exclusive, a handheld console that didn’t sell too well, most players never got to experience her story.

Set in 18th-century New Orleans, the game follows Aveline’s fight against slavery and corruption, making her one of the most socially significant assassins in the franchise. One of its standout features was the Persona System, which let Aveline switch between three disguises: Assassin, Lady, and Slave, each of which had unique abilities.

The Lady persona could charm guards and access high-society functions but had limited combat options. The Slave persona could blend with workers and incite riots, while the Assassin persona provided full access to weapons and abilities but attracted constant attention.

The game's recreation of 18th-century New Orleans featured historically accurate locations like St. Louis Cathedral and the French Quarter, complete with period-appropriate architecture and social dynamics. Liberation even tied into the modern-day storyline through Abstergo Entertainment's attempts to manipulate historical events, with players discovering hidden messages that reveal the truth behind the company's sanitized version of events.

While it was later remastered for consoles, Liberation never got the recognition it deserved, partly because it was overshadowed by Assassin’s Creed III, which was released alongside it.

4 Assassin’s Creed Chronicles

The Trilogy That Nobody Talks About

Action Platformer Released January 12, 2016 Developer Climax Studios Publisher(s) Ubisoft

With its 2.5D side-scrolling gameplay, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles was unlike any other entry in the series. Instead of sprawling open worlds, it delivered a more linear experience, focusing on stealth, platforming, and quick assassinations.

In Chronicles: China, players follow Shao Jun, a disciple of Ezio Auditore, in his quest for vengeance in 1526. The game brought new mechanics like noise darts, noise-creating firecrackers, and the unique Jian sword combat style, recreating Ming Dynasty China during the reign of Emperor Jiajing and incorporating historical elements like the influence of the Eight Tigers, the Emperor’s powerful group of eunuch advisers.

India followed Arbaaz Mir during the tense period of 1841 when the Sikh Empire was on the brink of war with the British East India Company. The game introduced the chakram as a versatile weapon that could both kill and create distractions. The helix rifle in Chronicles: Russia gave Nikolai Orelov ranged combat options during the October Revolution, while the grappling hook added vertical traversal possibilities within the 2.5D space.

3 Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry

From DLC to Full Game

What started as a DLC expansion for Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag became its own standalone game, but Freedom Cry never got the attention it deserved. The game tells a powerful story about a former slave-turned assassin Adewale, set against the backdrop of French colonial rule in Port-au-Prince. The game's systems were carefully designed to reinforce its narrative theme of liberating slaves, which wasn't just a side activity but the core gameplay loop, with freed slaves joining Adewale’s crew or providing resources for upgrades.

The combat system was modified to feel more brutal and personal, with Adewale’s machete and blunderbuss reflecting his direct approach to confronting slavery's horrors. Naval gameplay from Black Flag returned and was refined with the smaller but more maneuverable Experto Crede, Adewale’s brig that specialized in close-quarters combat and quick raids on slave ships.

The game's recreation of 1735 Saint-Domingue (now Haiti) managed to capture the complex social hierarchy of the time, from the wealthy French plantation owners to the Maroon resistance fighters hiding in the mountains. Side missions explored various aspects of colonial life, from investigating smuggling operations to disrupting slave auctions. The soundtrack, composed by Olivier Deriviere, blended traditional Caribbean instruments with haunting vocals that emphasized the story's emotional weight.

Freedom Cry's narrative didn't shy away from showing the brutal reality of the slave trade while also highlighting the resistance and resilience of the enslaved people, making it one of the series' most impactful historical narratives.

2 Assassin’s Creed Unity

The Redemption Arc