Today Milestone has officially announced MotoGP 24, which is the official video game of the 2024 MotoGP season. Players can once again expect MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 along with the FIM Enel MotoE World Championship. Milestone is looking to better replicate the sport with introducing both the Riders Market and Stewards to the game. MotoGP 24 will release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam on May 2. The game will also introduce LiveGP Championships as a new multiplayer mode along with cross-play and two-player local split-screen for competition between friends.

“We're excited to announce MotoGP24 with even more new features for fans,” adds Dan Rossomondo, Chief Commercial Officer of MotoGP™ commercial rights holder Dorna Sports. "What they're looking for is what they'll find: more updates to make the game as close as possible to the real thing, and more dynamic difficulty to ensure the pros and the new players can both maximize their experience while playing the game. Things like the riders market are great additions too, especially when you look at some of these huge team switches we've seen recently. I hope our fans will enjoy playing MotoGP24 as much as they love watching the sport!”.

Dynamic Career Mode

With the move of famous rider Marc Marquez from Repsol Honda to the Gresini Racing MotoGP Team, Milestone seized the opportunity to introduce shake-ups to the game. The Riders Markets will open endless possibilities for riders to move to other teams. Every season will start with a different roster as riders will fight for not only the championship, but other seats for varying opportunities. A faux social network will help fuel rumors about transfers.

This will help to mold a more dynamic career mode in the series. To further encompass the career mode is the new Adaptive Difficulty system. The difficulty will adjust based on the player's performance ranging from beginners to professionals. Lastly, Stewards are being added to the game as they will be responsible for monitoring the race. Stewards will penalize riders and AI based on bike behavior and will penalize with warnings, time penalties, let pass or canceling qualifying times.

AI, Physics, And Deeper Multiplayer

The AI has been better refined to further replicate the real riders' approach to racing. This includes former World Champioins leveraging experience and racing smarter while rookies will be more aggressive. Milestone has also introduced a new electronic tuning system that will be used to better manage cornering with improved power delivery to control rear wheel slip. Tyre management will also see an improvement with revisions to ensure the performance of all compounds on various tracks while better replicating the individual feel of each compound.

The Live GP Championship will be seasons with the goal to climb the overall Championship leaderboard by scoring points at each LiveGP they attend. This will allow for ongoing events throughout the season. Cross-play will work across all platforms and generations, while split-screen will be available on all versions outside of Nintendo Switch. Lastly, four editors will be included for helmets, stickers, racing numbers and butt patches with the ability to share these online across platforms. You can check out the announcement trailer for MotoGP 24 here.