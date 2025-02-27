Milestone has officially announced MotoGP 25 with a teaser trailer featuring some of the sport's best riders. You will be able to experience the official 2025 MotoGP Championship with official riders, tracks and more on April 30. The game will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store and Nintendo Switch. MotoGP 25 will offer "The Heart of Racing", which is the core design behind the 2025 edition of the game. Changes to the Training, a new Bike Development System and full Cross-play outside of the Nintendo Switch version of the game are just some of the new enhancements.

Introducing the MotoGP Series to Unreal Engine 5

Milestone has confirmed that MotoGP 25 will be moving to the Unreal Engine 5 as the previous iteration of the game remained on Unreal Engine 4. This means that the current console generation version of the game will receive a visual boost. The team also went in and renewed all the bike sounds for the game that includes on-track live recording sessions of the original bikes to really increase the realism for the game.

Milestone has confirmed that MotoGP 25 will be moving to the Unreal Engine 5 as the previous iteration of the game remained on Unreal Engine 4.

You will have the choice of the 2025 MogoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 bikes and riders along with the new Balaton Park circuit in Hungary and the return of Brno to the calendar. The game will feature official gear to personalize riders and bikes. New podium emotes have been added to add to further personalization as riders can now compete in Cross-play races online on day one. There will be new ranked races available and the option to participate in the LiveGP Championship.

Related Review: MotoGP 24 Milestone has dedicated MotoGP 24 to offer everything seen on 2024 race weekend.

Game Mode Additions in MotoGP 25

New Training Sessions allow for some different types of bikes to experience for the first time. This mode will take place on original tracks set in different environments. You will have the option to ride Motards (Dual Sport), Flat Track bikes and Minibikes that mirror what real MotoGP riders do. The devs are also including two types of physics experiences so those looking to jump in and have fun can do that.

A new Arcade Experience will allow for immediate competition as there is a physics engine specifically for the mode. The Pro Experience is for the returning riders and veterans of the series. Both of these setups are available in all modes in the game for any bike, as well. In Career Mode, a new Bike Development System will provide control over the evolution of the bike. Speaking with engineers will allow setups to be crafted. The Social Relationships system allows for status updates from fellow riders during the race. FIM MotoGP Stewards will also return to provide penalties.