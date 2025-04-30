Milestone has officially released MotoGP 25 as it continues to firmly put its foot into the talks of the top annual racing video game series. With the amount of racing series that exist, there are only about four that get annual releases. Ironically, three of those are from Milestone. The other major competition comes from EA and Codemasters' F1 series, as there hasn't been an annual NASCAR game in years while Indy Car or the WEC don't get annual release games as of now. The specialty of the MotoGP series in recent years is its innovation as Milestone continues to try new things in this series and it works. MotoGP 25 has also made the jump over to Unreal Engine 5, which is the basis of this year's innovation.

Major Overhauls for MotoGP 25

Innovation is key to annual titles, and while MotoGP 25 did move over to the Unreal Engine 5, there are other big changes included in this year's game. Milestone has introduced a new physics engine with its Arcade Experience. This allows for more accessible gameplay to get players into the game for the first time. Players can turn on Neural Assists to simplify controls, but this physics engine allows for more engaging handling and the lack of needing to worry about wobbling. This is available in all modes including the Career Mode and is a big bonus.

Milestone has also fine-tuned adjustments based on MotoGP 24's Pro Experience, which is the simulation aspect. Lift during acceleration, which does happen but isn't as apparent, and fuel consumption issues have been addressed. Each motorcycle will actually reflect their real-life performance for more accurate simulation. This means Ducati dominates and it's not even close. This also means that Marc Marquez is on Ducati in this game, as the game offers the 2025 MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 riders and tracks.