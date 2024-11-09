There's a sweet new ride in World of Warcraft, and all it will cost you is a whole lot of soda.

The World of Warcraft promotional partnership with Doritos, Mountain Dew and Rockstar is now live. Purchasing participating products will reward you with points, which you can then redeem on the Mountain Dew Gaming website for a plethora of in-game rewards. Rewards - which include a new mount, tabards, pets and the epic edition of The War Within - can be redeemed through January 2025. Get sippin' (or crunching, if Doritos are more your speed) and learn more about redeeming points and rewards below.

Hateforged Blazecycle Mount

Perhaps the most exciting reward to come out of this promotion is the Hateforged Blazecycle, a red-and-black motorcycle mount that can be used by all characters on your Warband. This is a ground-only mount, meaning it cannot fly, but it gets style points for being a modernized single-rider motorcycle.

The Hateforged Blazecycle can be redeemed for 600 points on the Mountain Dew Gaming website.

All Other Rewards

There are a variety of other in-game cosmetic and companion rewards available. The most expensive reward is a copy of The War Within Epic Edition, which will cost you 4,000 points. The complete list of rewards is below.

Bot Wrangler's Violet Apron (Tabard) 300 points Bot Wrangler's Crimson Apron (Tabard) 300 points Bot Wrangler's Belt 300 points Chillbot 9000 (Pet) 400 points Thrillbot 9000 (Pet) 400 points Lil' Ragnaros (Pet) 400 points Hateforged Blazecycle (Mount) 600 points World of Warcraft: The War Within Epic Edition 4,000 points

How to Get Points

You can collect points for the rewards by purchasing participating Doritos, Mountain Dew and Rockstar products. This will require spending real money, and only U.S. customers are eligible to participate. Below is a list of qualifying products and the point value of each one.

Not all products will be available at all retailers, and you may have to do some shopping around to find them.

Doritos Nacho Cheese (2.75 oz) 100 points Doritos Cool Ranch (2.75 oz) 100 points Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ (2.75 oz) 100 points Mountain Dew Original (20 oz) 100 points Mountain Dew Original (12 pack) 500 points Mountain Dew Original (15 pack) 500 points Mountain Dew Original (24 pack) 1,000 points Diet Mountain Dew (20 oz) 100 points Diet Mountain Dew (12 pack) 500 points Diet Mountain Dew (15 pack) 500 points Diet Mountain Dew (24 pack) 1,000 points Mountain Dew Zero Sugar (20 oz) 100 points Mountain Dew Zero Sugar (12 pack) 500 points Mountain Dew Code Red (20 oz) 100 points Mountain Dew Major Melon (20 oz) 100 points Mountain Dew Spark (20 oz) 100 points Mountain Dew Voltage (20 oz) 100 points Mountain Dew Baja Blast (20 oz) 100 points Mountain Dew Zero Sugar Baja Blast (20 oz) 100 points Mountain Dew Live Wire (20 oz) 100 points Mountain Dew Purple Thunder (20 oz) (Circle K) 200 points Mountain Dew Overdrive (20 oz) (Casey's) 200 points Mountain Dew Maui Burst (20 oz) (Dollar General) 200 points Mountain Dew Frostbite (20 oz) (Walmart) 200 points Mountain Dew Game Fuel Citrus Cherry (20 oz) 200 points Mountain Dew Game Fuel Citrus Cherry (12 pack) 1,000 points Muontain Dew Game Fuel Citrus Blackberry (20 oz) 200 points Mountain Dew Game Fuel Citrus Blackberry (12 pack) 1,000 points Sodastream Mountain Dew Drink Mix (4 pack) 400 points Sodastream Diet Mountain Dew Drink Mix (4 pack) 400 points Sodastream Mountain Dew Zero Sugar Drink Mix (4 pack) 400 points Rockstar Original (16 oz) 100 points Rockstar Sugar Free (16 oz) 100 points Rockstar PUNCHED Fruit Punch (16 oz) 100 points Rockstar Pure Zero Silver Ice (16 oz) 100 points Rockstar RECOVERY Orangeade (16 oz) 200 points Rockstar RECOVERY Lemonade (16 oz) 200 points

How to Redeem Points

Once you purchase any of the participating products above, you'll want to find the 10-digit reward code, often located underneath the packaging (for example, with 20 oz soda bottles, the code can be found underneath the cap). You'll then want to create an account on the Mountain Dew Gaming website. After you've created an account, it's as simple as visiting the redeem page on the website and typing in each of your codes. The points will be added to your account, which you can then spend on any of the rewards in the Mountain Dew rewards marketplace.

Along with the in-game rewards for World of Warcraft, the marketplace also features rewards for games like The Elder Scrolls, Diablo IV, and Madden NFL 25, as well as tangible items, such as Xbox gift cards, Mountain Dew clothing and a custom XXL mousepad (available in limited quantities).

Next $90 World Of Warcraft Mount is So Popular it's Crashing the Economy The World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary mount is so popular the in-game economy is getting out of control.