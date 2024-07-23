Key Takeaways MOZA Racing introduces advanced Vision GS wheel with innovative circular touchscreen interface for effortless settings adjustment.

Vision GS features HD display with touchscreen capabilities, customizable UI, gyroscope for horizontal display, and low latency input.

The wheel boasts aerospace-grade aluminum construction, microfiber leather grips, carbon fiber paddle shifters, and programmable input options.

MOZA Racing has announced a new racing wheel that is fairly advanced in comparison to the competition currently on the market. The MOZA Vision GS wheel eliminates menu buttons for adjusting wheel settings and rather replaces this functionality with something yet to be seen on the market. Players can effortlessly change settings and the UI on a circular touchscreen that works almost like a smartwatch. The Vision GS is just the wheel and not a base, so it is hotswappable and includes an all aluminum quick release option with no pins for connectivity. The Vision GS is compatible with all MOZA bases.

Moving to the Future

The MOZA Vision GS includes an HD circular design screen that offers a 60Hz refresh rate and comes in at 2.85-inches in diameter. The screen display is high definition and a touchscreen that allows for swiping between screens. The UI is fully customizable via the MOZA Pit House software and offers 10 presets for players to choose from. The UI display dash offers complete freedom for personalized UI dash displays. What is more impressive is that the display is equipped with a gyroscope to remain perfectly horizontal no matter how far the wheel is turned.

In combination with MOZA software algorithms, the display will offer low latency for input and enhanced visibility. The display is powered by a quad-core high-performance 1.3GHz processor for real-time display rendering. Players can also expect a top-mounted RPM indicator with ten high-brightness LEDs customizable to 16.7 million colors. It also has the option to function as a flag signal indicator. With the MOZA Universal Adapter, the MOZA Vision GS makes it compatible with third-party bases outside of MOZA's ecosystem, so the option of adding this wheel to a non-MOZA base is possible.

Wheel Design

Players can expect a horizontal-based wheel design constructed of aerospace-grade aluminum that has been crafted with CNC precision. Hand-stitched microfiber leather grips wrap the housing to offer a delicate texture and a soft touch. Dual clutch carbon fiber paddle shifters will offer non-contact hall sensors with 0.03mm precision for instant control. Pre-installed silencer pads ensure a noise-free shifting experience. The lower clutch paddles will switch between single and dual clutch modes which is ideal for iRacing and the F1 series.

A carbon fiber face plate is also included for durability purposes and an overall different look than just all black. MOZA also added customizable dual rear buttons that can be used for vehicle presets, DRS, KERS, etc. There are eight front buttons that are fully customizable and are backlit. These can be customized with different colors ranging up to 16.7 million. These are short travel with just 0.25mm of actuation, which creates a 60% faster triggering speed than ordinary buttons.

The MOZA Vision GS allows for 72 programmable input signals, total. These include a seven way funky switch, a universal joystick, three rotary encoders, and two thumb encoders. The seven way funky switch is a 4-way directional pad, rotary encoder and push button for flexible input options. The universal joystick provides 360-degree viewing. The MOZA Vision GS is available for purchase here as it currently shows Euros, but the conversion comes in at $749.99.