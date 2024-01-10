Key Takeaways MSI has released its 2024 lineup of laptops, featuring the latest hardware technology such as NVIDIA RTX 40 Series GPUs and Intel 14th Gen HX-series processors.

The 18-inch laptops in this lineup, including the Titan 18 HX, Raider 18 HX, and Stealth 18 AI Studio, offer powerful performance with advanced cooling solutions and high-quality displays.

In addition to the 18-inch models, MSI is also offering six other gaming laptops with various display sizes, each providing unique features and designs to meet different preferences and needs.

MSI has officially announced its laptop lineup for this year, and as many would expect, comes complete with the latest hardware tech on the market. This includes NVIDIA RTX 40 Series laptop GPUs and the latest Intel 14th Gen HX-series processors across both its gaming and creator models. What MSI has done with its latest line of laptops was to make sure that it ushered in the era of AI with Neural Processing Units on these laptops. One of these lines also includes a mammoth 18" laptop to maximize both work flow and gaming on a wide display that will really push some pixels.

18-inch Laptops

MSI will be offering three 18-inch laptops to its gaming line with the Titan 18 HX, Raider 18 HX and the Stealth 18 AI Studio. The Titan 18 HX is a dual CES award-winning laptop and will include the high-level Intel 14th gen Core i9 processors and the RTX 40 Series option of graphics cards. The same will go with the Raider 18 HX as this model offers 250W of power to push the hardware. The Titan 18 HX will get even more power with 270 W, which is an industry first. Cooling for the Titan 18 HX will feature a new vapor chamber cooler thermal solution in combination with MSI OverBoost Ultra. Lastly, the Stealth 18 AI Studio laptop will offer the latest Intel Core Ultra processors.

The 18-inch displays on these three laptops will also boast a 4K 120Hz mini LED display, DisplayHDR 1000 and a wide color gamut for maximum immersion in the visual department. The Titan 18 HX also includes the world's first Seamless RGB Haptic Touchpad and a revamped Cherry Switch Mechanical Key board. Players can expand memory on the laptop thanks to four expansion slots that top out at 128GB and three M.2 SSD slots up 12TB. The Raider 18 HX offers the matrix light bar and a new 3D stand for cooling. Lastly, the Stealth 18 AI Studio will be the lightest 18-inch gaming laptop on the market.

SIX MORE GAMING LAPTOPS

MSI is making sure there is a gaming laptop for you in 2024. While the 18-inch laptops might be more than some are looking for, there are six other models that will be available to choose from. The other laptops are available with displays ranging from 14 inches to 17 inches. The Vector HX, Crosshair HX and Pulse AI will offer maximum power to the GPU thanks to the airflow design. The Vector 17 HX wil include MSI Overboost technology while the Crosshair HX and Pulse AI will have a total of six exhaust and two intake ports for maximum performance. A brand new aesthetic for the Crosshair and Pulse will include a 24-zone RGB keyboard backlight. The Crosshair will boast a futuristic spacecraft pattern and the Pulse will offer an electromagnetic pulse pattern for futurstic styling on both.

Finally, the Sword HX, Cyborg and Thin 15 will close out the laptop line as the Sword 16/17 HX will be space grey with PCR materials and a 24-zone RGB backlit keyboard. The Cyborg 15 AI brings in the Intel Core Ultra processor with a translucent chassis of the future. The Thin 15 gets into the portability game and offers a translucent WASD blue backlit keyboard. The 14-inch Cyborg 14 will be an alternative offering both style and function for gamers. The pricing list is available below for all 2024 models for the MSI lineup: