Ubisoft has updated multiple titles of theirs on Steam in the past few days. Namely, titles in the Far Cry series, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon series and the Assassin's Creed franchise are now enhanced with the addition of Steam Achievements.

An Extra Incentive to Play Again

Ubisoft has traditionally had a complicated history with Steam. For years now, many of their titles skip Valve's store at launch and only come to it some time later. In those cases, players who want to play it as early as possible have to either get it from their own store, which is tied to the Ubisoft Connect launcher, or get it on Epic Store.

Even once they're on Steam, however, the games miss on some features that are considered basic for Valve's store. One of them is Steam Achievements, which are an important measure of progress for some players, and a way to mark what they've been able to do so far during their experience. Ever since the seventh generation of consoles, with the introduction of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, the achievement system has become a valuable accompaniment to gamer culture and even led some players to become dedicated trophy hunters.

The new updates fix this issue for six titles that had previously missed offering the feature. Back on December 12, Ubisoft added Steam Achievements to Assassin's Creed Unity, and Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag. Both titles have been available on Steam for over 10 years now, making the update an unexpected service for classic games in the franchise. More recent entries like Assassin's Creed Valhalla already offer achievements.

On December 16, Ubisoft added the achievements to Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Ghost Recon Wildlands. Due to Frontline's cancellation before release, the games are the latest entries in the tactical shooter franchise. While Wildlands came out on Steam back in 2017, Breakpoint would become one of Ubisoft's titles to become an Epic/Ubisoft Connect exclusive back in 2019. It was only in 2023 that the game would be available for Steam users as well.

Finally, on December 17, Far Cry 5 and Far Cry 6 received the update. Like with Ghost Recon, these are the latest numbered titles in the first-person shooter franchise, and while the former had been released on Steam back in 2018 alongside its console releases, Far Cry 6 would take two extra years to land on Valve's store.

With all those updates, there's good reason to dive back into these Ubisoft games and get the new achievements. Or, for players who haven't bought the game yet, maybe it would be the extra push to do it. The company is thankfully not stopping there, though.

According to the Steam page update for Far Cry 6, the company is currently working on patching Far Cry 3 and Far Cry 4. These games have been available on Steam for over a decade now without supporting the feature. Ubisoft hasn't announced a planned release for the upcoming updates nor do we know if other classic titles of theirs will add support in the next days.