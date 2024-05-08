Key Takeaways The Joker joins MultiVersus, promising excitement for fans with his strong presence and long-awaited appearance in the game.

Watch Batman face off against The Joker in a new trailer, hinting at possible team-ups and new stages with iconic characters.

Game Director Tony Hyunh teases even more exciting characters to be added to the roster.

MultiVersus fans should be smiling as The Joker is joining as a playable character. A new trailer revealed the villain for the game, but no gameplay has been showcased as of the time of writing.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Immortal Rivals

It doesn't matter if it's in Arkham or in the world of Adventure Time, Batman and The Joker will forever be rivals. They'll likely face each other when MultiVersus' servers return back online on May 28. They could even strangely team up if players want them to. No exact release timing has been given for The Joker as of yet.

The trailer showcases the Batman walking past The Joker's devastation, leaving Bugs Bunny, Scooby Doo's Shaggy, and even Game of Thrones' Arya on the ground. He is played up to be a strong foe. The MultiVersus YouTube channel seems to point out the villain's been long requested. "He's been waiting in the shadows for far too long," the video description said. "The Joker is officially joining the MultiVersus cast!" If you listen to The Joker's voice, it seems to be Mark Hamill providing the voice, or a voice actor inspired by his performance.

Related After a Tumultuous Open Beta, can MultiVersus Regain the Trust of Players? A promising open beta for the WB fighter turned sour after servers were unexpectedly taken down. Will the upcoming re-launch bring players back?

The Joker marks the fourth villain to join the MultiVersus roster after the likes of Black Adam. In fact, his often assistant Harley Quinn became a part of the game before him and of course Batman has been fighting the likes of The Iron Giant and Steven Universe since release too. It's quite surprising it took this long, actually.

More MultiVersus Characters Will Be Announced

"A core aspect of MultiVersus is our wealth of iconic characters in-game with fun-filled competition set against the backdrop of reimagined universes and environments, so I'm happy to say we'll be adding some really exciting brand-new personalities to the roster," said Game Director Tony Hyunh in a prior development update. There will be new stages based on worlds we haven't seen in-game yet as well. '

With yet another DC character in MultiVersus, fans may not be happy about The Joker, but there are more Warner Bros franchises to pick from. Harry Potter, The Matrix, The Lego Movie, Dune, and many others haven't been picked through yet. Whoever the next announced character is, players can finally play MultiVersus again on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on May 28. It's still bizarre, however, that the Switch still doesn't have a port of this platform fighter.