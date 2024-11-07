Warner Bros. Games has shared a new trailer highlighting the upcoming DLC character for MultiVersus. The free-to-play fighting game will get Raven as a playable option in Season 4 and it'll be possible to unlock her starting on November 15. In the new video, we can see her moves and get a glimpse at how it'll be to use her in the matches.

More Fighters Join the Scene

MultiVersus is a platforming fighter developed by Player First Games. The game puts together characters from various franchises owned by Warner Bros., including superheroes and villains from DC Comics, classic characters from the Cartoon Network animations and Looney Tunes.

Related How to Dodge in MultiVersus You can dodge out of the way from The Joker's rockets in MultiVersus.

As a free-to-play game, updating the games with more characters to use is one of the ways to keep the service going. Currently, we're about to enter the game's Season 4 on November 12. As part of this new moment for the title, the developers are introducing a Fighter Road which will provide a way to track their progress in unlocking new playable options.

By playing matches, players will be able to get "Fighter Road XP," which can then be used to unlock whichever fighter they want. This system will substitute the current Fighter currency, but players can still use it to buy characters if there's enough left over. Before the investment, players can test out the characters in the Lab. Using them before purchasing is a way to make sure they will play just like they want and avoid regrets afterward.

With the Fighter Road system, characters are divided into tiers and it's necessary to unlock them in a specific order. Within a tier, however, it'll be possible to change the character you want to unlock first. Progress can be tracked through a bar that indicates how much XP is still left to the next goal.

During Season 4, Raven from the Teen Titans series and Marceline from Adventure Time will be added. Raven comes on November 15, while the other fighter will be added later as a mid-season character at an undisclosed date.

Teen Titans, Go!

Raven is a popular member of the Teen Titans group. With strong psychic powers and a solitary disposition, she's a hybrid of human and demon. Her skills include various mystical arts, as she can project the darkness from within herself and manipulate objects with it.

In the new trailer, we get to see those traits come to life, as the game adapts the character's dark abilities and aloof demeanor. Not only does she use her characteristic darkness to cover her hands, but she can also use it to summon a crow-like creature.

Within the game's classification system, Raven is a Mage-type character. This is a class that fights better from a distance, smartly using their abilities, such as projectiles and traps. Other characters classified as mages in the game include The Joker, Bugs Bunny, Tom and Jerry, Velma, Marvin the Martian, Gizmo, Rick, and Reindog.

Raven is a popular member of the Teen Titans group. With strong psychic powers and a solitary disposition, she's a hybrid of human and demon.

MultiVersus is currently available for PC (Steam, Epic), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. All platforms support cross-play and cross-save, making it easy for players to enjoy online matches and keep their progress between any systems they use.