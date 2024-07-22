Key Takeaways Samurai Jack and Beetlejuice confirmed for MultiVersus Season 2, with Samurai Jack available first. Beetlejuice's release aligns with new film.

WB Games' MultiVersus Season 2 is about to heat up as Samurai Jack and Beetlejuice have been confirmed for the game. The cartoon character will be first available on Tuesday with Beetlejuice coming later down the line, but it is confirmed he'll be available in advance for his new film on September 6.

Samurai Jack Slashes His Way to MultiVersus

Based on the cult hit Cartoon Network/Adult sim series, Samurai Jack is the next available fighter after Agent Smith and The Joker. He is a Bruiser-class fighter that is agile on the field and uses his katana blade to strike his foes. He'll also have his shirtless Righteous Warrior Jack skin, which will be available for purchase on his release day.

No gameplay has been revealed for Beetlejuice yet, but we have seen him introduce himself in a little clip, saying, "It's showtime!"

A new arena is getting added to MultiVersus as well. The Warner Bros. Water Tower will be available after a brief tease in the Rifts mode. The location that's shown in the Animaniacs intro will have "surprise nods to popular Warner Bros. Discovery characters and franchises," according to the official press release.

Additionally, there's going to be a new Ranked mode, which some MultiVersus fans have been desperately asking for. It will include 1v1 and 2v2 matches and have you competing for leaderboard points. This ranked mode, if you succeed, will have exclusive rank-based cosmetic rewards. Samurai Jack, for instance, has gold, diamond, and master skins that look epic.

More MultiVersus Characters Teased Through Comics

There is an upcoming comic book series based on the free-to-play fighter called Collision Detected. Images have been released (via Bleeding Cool) of the first four issues showing future characters for the game.

The most prominent is the Wicked Witch from The Wizard of Oz. Scooby is also shown in the comic book art. There will likely be a Halloween update showcasing the two characters.

Other comic book art released has Shaggy revealing a Superman suit under his shirt and Bugs Bunny cosplaying as Batman. It seems like a wild comic book series that will be written by Bryan Q. Miller and feature art by Jon Sommariva.

If you haven't tried MultiVersus, you should definitely give it a go. "MultiVersus is heaping with potential as each character feels unique and adds gameplay tweaks that are often not seen in the platform fighter genre," said our review. "Rather than taking what we know from Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. series, developer Player First Games takes a different approach with a deeper focus on combos and 2v2 teamplay."