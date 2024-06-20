Key Takeaways Murky Divers offers its own comedic twist on cooperative horror, focusing on cleaning up evidence for a shady drug company.

Players must work together to find and dispose of bodies while avoiding hostile underwater creatures.

The game stands out for its unique submarine navigation system, requiring crews to locate wrecks using sensory instruments.

Thanks to the successes of games like Phasmophobia, Content Warning and Lethal Company, comedic cooperative horror is well on its way to coalescing into a new, fully-fledged sub-genre. All it needs is a few more games to help define it, and it's looking like Embers' Murky Divers could be one of them.

Releasing onto Steam Early Access today, Murky Divers casts its players as the very unfortunate cleanup crew for the extremely shady Pharma Corp. pharmaceutical company. So shady are Pharma Corp's activities that the company carried out a lot of its "research" in bases deep underwater. Despite taking such steps, it seems that evidence of its crimes leaked, and now it's up to the players to destroy the evidence before the police find it.

Collecting evidence is the goal, but it has to be found first.

That evidence is, of course, dead bodies and other body parts. Players will need to scour the wrecks they find, extract the corpses and dispose of them on their sub. As is to be expected though, this is easier said than done thanks to the horrific (and very hostile) creatures inhabiting the sunken labs. Players can keep them at bay using certain tools, but otherwise these monstrosities are better-off avoided.

A unique feature of Murky Divers is its sub. Whereas in games like Lethal Company where the crew is automatically navigated to the area near each facility, Murky Divers tasks players with finding wrecks themselves. Crews will have to work together to use sensory instruments like sonar, a compass and others in order to find these places and avoid the ocean's nastiest horrors.

Murky Divers is out today on PC via Steam Early Access. The game will normally sell for $5.99 but is currently being offered at an introductory price of $4.49.