In celebration of PlayStation's 30th anniversary, Polyphony Digital is bringing a special free-to-play invitation to Gran Turismo 7. The President of Polyphony Digital and creator of the series, Kazunori Yamauchi, wrote a PlayStation Blog post detailing his feeling behind My First Gran Turismo. The free trial will be available through the PlayStation Store on December 6 at 12:00 AM local time, and available for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Yamauchi's idea is to make sure the experience is intuitive and allows anyone to jump in and drive and work towards mastering cornering, braking and acceleration. Increasing challenges will improve the player's driving skills as they embark on this journey.

What is Included in My First Gran Turismo?

This will not be an update that takes place in the full game much like what has been seen in the past. My First Gran Turismo is a completely separate download that will feature 18 unique cars to learn. These cars are aimed at creating a diverse experience as the tracks included will be the Kyoto Driving Park, Deep Forest Raceway and Trial Mountain Circuit. The two later circuits date back to the original Gran Turismo, while Kyoto Driving Park was introduced more recently.

There will be License Tests up to International B, the Music Rally which can be selected in the main game at the main menu, Races, Time Trials and Practice Runs. The Sunday Cup, Clubman Cup and GT Cup will be selectable as this drives to bring some nostalgia from the original Gran Turismo. Some of the cars that are included range from a 1970 Dodge Challenger and a mid-90s Mazda RX-7 to a Ferrari GTO and a Lamborghini Countach.

Including PlayStation VR2 Support

Those that own a PlayStation 5 with a PlayStation VR2 headset will get to experience virtual reality with My First Gran Turismo. Many adopters of the PlayStation VR2 headset state that Gran Turismo 7 is the reason, alone, to purchase the headset. Hands-on experience with playing in VR definitely offers the best VR racing experience out of the box, and those with a PlayStation 5 Pro will receive even greater visual fidelity and performance.

This, of course, needs the full immersion of a racing wheel setup to do so. Players will not use the included controllers with the headset to drive, as only the DualSense or a connected wheel will work for the game. The included VR2 controllers are needed simply to load into the game, however.