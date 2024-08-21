Key Takeaways MyTEAM in NBA 2K25 will feature four new game modes, including Triple Threat Park and Showdown, for the most comprehensive card-collecting experience yet.

Today, 2K has revealed the details for the MyTEAM mode in NBA 2K25. MyTEAM will receive its biggest upgrade to date that will be headlined by four new game modes. These modes are called Triple Threat Park, Breakout, Showdown and King of the Court. The Auction House will also be returning to the mode. NBA 2K25 will release on September 6 for PlayStation 4|5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. The current generation of consoles and PC will be receiving the upgrades. The full Courtside Report is available here for viewing for more details on these updates.

“Across MyTEAM, we’ve made significant updates with new modes, enhanced features and the implementation of community feedback to create one of the most comprehensive card-collecting experiences on the market,” said Erick Boenisch, VP of NBA Development at Visual Concepts. “Implementing community feedback was a major focus this year. We heard 2K players loud and clear and are bringing the Auction House back by popular demand.”

More Ways to Use Your Team

The new modes for MyTEAM, the card-based mode in NBA 2K25, is a next gen recreation of the NBA 2K16 Rivet City Championship MyPARK. This will be accessible from within the MyTEAM menus or from The City. Exclusive to the current generation version of the game, this will act as the new home for Triple Threat Online and Triple Thread Online: Co-Op multiplayer games. There will be a total of nine courts with four being dedicated to 2-player 3v3 games and five courts for 6-player 3v3 Co-Op games. This will be the first time MyPLAYERS can watch from the sidelines.

Breakout will be a new single player experience as quick Triple Threat 3v3, Clutch Time 5v5 or shortened 13-card Full Lineup games can be played. Players can explore the b oard for a range of opponents including current NBA teams, historic teams in Era-themed games, All-Time teams, and other themed teams composed of new collections. There is a final gatekeeper team around the outer rim that secures the final reward.

Past MyTEAM years will provide inspiration in Showdown, a new win-based multiplayer mode that is for the best players and offers the best rewards. Games are played with 13-card Full Lineups in 4-minute quarters. Progression makes up the core of the mode across 15 tiers where the goal is to simply win and get promoted. Streaks earn extra progression and players who earna few wins the week prior will be able to choose a reward group based on tier every Friday at 8AM PST. Players who get a target amount of wins in Showdown will qualify for the new King of the Court.

King of the court is an exclusive event held every Saturday from 10 AM to 2 PM PST. This will begin on September 14 as certain qualifications will need to be achieved in either Showdown or Triple Threat Park the preceding week. Automatic qualification can also be earned by rising up the MyTEAM REP tiers. After each game, a Game Score is provided based on performance, and if players lose three games, they will get the boot. Final Game Score each Saturday will be ranked globally to crown the ultimate No. 1 King of the Court.

Auction House and Other Additions

The community has been requesting of the Auction House and it will be included in MyTEAM. Players can auction off or acquire cards using MyTEAM Points. The menu has also been consolidated into a one-stop shop for searching, buying and selling for a more streamlined usage. Card can be specifically searched for from their My Auctions menu. MyTEAM REP is a new REP system that tracks a year long token of success that doesn't reset each Season. New rewards will now include seasonal, monthly and weekly Free packs, the return of the Fire Ball, Auction House access and grand prizes like a GOAT Jayson Tatum card for those that reach the Dark Matter tier.

A new tutorial designed to teach players the basics of MyTEAM as well as the basics of gameplay will be included. Players can start through the Learn 2K tutorial for New Gen, then return to MyTEAM for an introduction to the mode. Players can Replay Tutorials, watch Tips & Tricks videos, jump into Freestyle shootaround, or practice plays or scrimmage with their MyTEAM lineup. New streamlined menus, UI, new badges, Takeover Cards, updated Coach Cards, Free Agent limited-use Player Cards that go beyond five games and an overhauled version of the Exhange are more changes to NBA 2K25.