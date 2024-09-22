Bandai Namco performed a hidden jitsu to get Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm running on iOS and Android devices. It will launch very soon for fans of the series and the original game, believe it!

Bandai Namco's 3D brawler Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm launches on iOS and Android on September 25. Unfortunately, it won't be free-to-play but it will cost a low sum of $9.99. The publisher has made some improvements to the game to make it play better on mobile devices. You'll be able to activate ninjutsu, ultimate jutsu, and other attacks with a tap. The Google Play Store listing says that "even those playing the series for the first time can confidently enjoy the game."

Additionally, there's a new retry option for missions, auto-save, a better tutorial, a new battle assist feature, and an improved mini-game user interface, likely to co-incide with the new mobile controls. A huge bummer, however, is that Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm doesn't support an online battle mode. At least you don't have to connect online to play the game as you can check out the title offline. On the other hand, you'll need an internet connection to back up and transfer game data.

This version will come with two main modes. The Ultimate Mission Mode lets you play through the Naruto storyline. You'll be running around the Hidden Leaf Village, taking on missions, and playing mini-games to proceed through the title. The second is Free Battle Mode, which comes with 25 playable characters and 10 support characters. Newer heroes like Boruto, however, won't be available.

Console Mobile Ports Haven't Been Doing Very Well

Unfortunately, past mobile ports from console releases have reportedly failed to sell well. Mobilegamer.biz reported that the Resident Evil 7 iOS port sold less than 2,000 copies. Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed: Mirage sold less than 3,000 copies at the time as well. With a cheaper price point, Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm may fare better than these two titles, which were $20 and $50 respectively.

Despite missing its online features, Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm is well worth a try if you haven't played the game before. "Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm is packed with so much content, that it's hard to know where to even begin when loading up the game for the first time," said Game Rant. "One of the most memorable parts of the game for many fans was the story mode, which followed the majority of the part 1 story, and allowed players to take control of a young Naruto who could explore the Hidden Leaf Village in all its glory."

You can pick up the Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm trilogy on Nintendo Switch if you want to play this game on the go.