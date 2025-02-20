The first bit of news for NASCAR 25's Career Mode has been revealed today via a developer diary video. NASCAR 25 is being developed by iRacing as a traditional console racer rather than the extreme simulation with a monthly pay model that its main platform is on. The NASCAR license was picked up after Motorsport Games tenure with it and its underwhelming NASCAR Ignition. The biggest aspect of this news is the addition of a league affiliated with NASCAR that has been missing from previous titles, but allows for proper career progression in the eyes of the dev team. You can check out the video below.

Four Different Racing Series

NASCAR offers three premiere levels of racing with different car spec requirements that are shown on television every week. The top series is simply the NASCAR Cup Series that typically race on Sundays. The Xfinity Series is the class below this that features young and upcoming talent that generally transition to the main series when successful. The Craftsman Truck Series has been a staple to NASCAR since the late 1990s, and features truck bodies rather than car bodies.

The Menards ARCA series will be featured in the Career Mode for NASCAR 25.

There is a series below this that actually features Frankie Munoz, the actor from Malcom in the Middle. The Menards ARCA series will be featured in the Career Mode for NASCAR 25. In the past, games have included dirt track racing or modified car racing, but none have actually included the license for the ARCA series. The game will feature four different series to progress through in the career.