Naughty Dog and PlayStation Studios today revealed the studio's first new IP in over a decade, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophecy.

Naughty Dog today wrapped up The Game Awards with the reveal of their new IP. Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophecy is the first new IP from the venerable studio since The Last of Us in 2013. Based on the reveal trailer, Intergalactic appears to be a major departure from the studio's past projects.

A Dangerous Job on a Dangerous Planet

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophecy takes place in the far future and centers around Jordan A. Mun, a bounty hunter stranded on the planet of Sempiria. A distant planet whose communication with the outside world went dark hundreds of years ago, Sempiria is a dangerous place where no person has left the planet in over 600 years.

Outside that brief description, Naughty Dog isn't revealing much quite yet. The studio says they intend on delivering an emotional, character-driven narrative backed up by the deepest gameplay ever in a Naughty Dog title. Much like the narrative, we'll need to wait a bit longer to learn more about the game's characters and gameplay. Naughty Dog did at least reveal that Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are scoring the game.

Years in the Making

According to Neil Druckmann, Naughty Dog's co-president, Intergalactic has been in development since 2020 when their last game, The Last of Us: Part II, launched. Fans have long wondered what Naughty Dog was working on next, though rumors about a sci-fi space adventure had recently surfaced.

It's also been a long time since we got a new IP from Naughty Dog. The studio has famously launched a new IP every single generation, except for the PS4. PlayStation had Crash Bandicoot, PlayStation 2 had Jak and Daxter, PlayStation 3 got both Uncharted and The Last of Us, and now PlayStation 5 has Intergalactic. However, unlike Crash Bandicoot (developed by Naughty Dog) and Jak and Daxter, both Uncharted and The Last of Us saw new entries released on the PS4. Naughty Dog did not develop any future Crash Bandicoot game, nor did they ever bring the Jak and Daxter franchise forward to the PS3.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophecy is currently in development for PS5. No word yet on a release window or even a release year.