Key Takeaways Season 6 brings exciting updates to NBA 2K24 with new rewards in MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The W Online.

Unlock 40 free items throughout the Season with the Season Pass and an additional 40 levels with the Season 6 Pro Pass.

Immerse yourself in the futuristic content, earn powerful cards in MyTEAM, and prepare for the 2024 WNBA Draft in The W Online.

2K has officially revealed Season 6 for NBA 2K24 with updates coming to MyCAREER, MyTEAM and The W Online. The player focus for Season 6 is on Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as he offers a special fashion sense and adept approach to basketball by expressing himself on and off the court. Details for the updates for Season 6 are listed below. Those with the Season Pass will also be able to unlock 40 free items throughout the Season. Those with the Season 6 Pro Pass will unlock an additional 40 levels. You can read the full Courtside Report here.

Season 6 Details

MyCAREER adds futuristic and spirited rewards alongside all-new content. Rewards include a Level 25 Blonde Frohawk Hairstyle, a Level 30 Go-Kart, a Level 35 Season 6 Race Suit and more. Cruise around The City or The Neighborhood and blast off for out-of-this-world dunks in your Level 39 Mech Space Suit during Season 6.

adds futuristic and spirited rewards alongside all-new content. Rewards include a Level 25 Blonde Frohawk Hairstyle, a Level 30 Go-Kart, a Level 35 Season 6 Race Suit and more. Cruise around The City or The Neighborhood and blast off for out-of-this-world dunks in your Level 39 Mech Space Suit during Season 6. MyTEAM Season 6 features more cards of ranging rarities for you to earn, starting with the Level 1 Free Agent Chet Holmgren card rated as a powerful 98 Overall. MyTEAM Season 6 will also include a Diamond Patty Mills, Level 20 Pink Diamond Jordan Poole, and Level 40 Dark Matter Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Season 6 features more cards of ranging rarities for you to earn, starting with the Level 1 Free Agent Chet Holmgren card rated as a powerful 98 Overall. MyTEAM Season 6 will also include a Diamond Patty Mills, Level 20 Pink Diamond Jordan Poole, and Level 40 Dark Matter Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The W Online* features some competitive fun as we prepare for the highly anticipated 2024 WNBA Draft. Complete challenges and earn XP to claim rewards such as an A’ja Wilson Heroine Edition Jersey, MyTEAM Dallas Wings Jersey Card, a Noelle Quinn historic t-shirt and more.

features some competitive fun as we prepare for the highly anticipated 2024 WNBA Draft. Complete challenges and earn XP to claim rewards such as an A’ja Wilson Heroine Edition Jersey, MyTEAM Dallas Wings Jersey Card, a Noelle Quinn historic t-shirt and more. Season Pass** additions include 40 free items unlockable throughout the Season, and the Season 6 Pro Pass*** unlocks an additional 40 levels featuring premium content, including the Pro Pass Dark Matter Shai Gilgeous-Alexander MyTEAM card, a Ride-in GIANT Mech Suit for new gen, up to 45,000 VC, Skill Boosts, and much more! Players can also enjoy Galaxy Opal Paolo Banchero as the MyTEAM automatic reward in addition to Ripped Patchwork Jorts and a Zip-up Jacket that can be worn three ways as the automatic MyCAREER rewards.

The soundtrack will gain 11 more songs from 88rising's album titled hella. Two of these tracks are exclusive for NBA 2K24. You can check out the list below: