Today, 2K has announced NBA 2K24 Season 5 that includes new updates for MyCAREER and MyTEAM along with rewards coming off of NBA All-Star Weekend. This is headlined by the inclusion of artist Bad Bunny as players will have access to special content and 18 songs from his most recent album. Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker, who was previously a cover athlete for the game, is also the face of Season 5 as now the NBA season pushes towards the playoffs. For more details, you can check out the full Courtside Report for Season 5 here.

Bad Bunny on the Court

One of the most famous recording artists in the world, Bad Bunny, will be included in the game. Bad Bunny has also seen success as a WWE Superstar and is featured in the recent WWE 2K series. Making the jump to basketball, Bad Bunny can be added to lineups in MyTEAM as part of the MyTEAM Crossover Series. Players can complete the Bad Bunny Spotlight challenge to unlock him along with two Bad Bunny jersey cards and a Bad Bunny court for MyTEAM. As for MyCAREER, players will have access to Bad Bunny's Puerto Rican jersey, Los Cangrejeros de Santurce. Lastly, 18 songs are added to the soundtrack that is highlighted by Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasara Manana.

As with every new season, MyCAREER, MyTEAM and The W Online will see updates. MyCAREER is offering new rewards including a Level 20 Mascot costume, Level 26 Custom Smiley Hairstyle, Level 30 Black-on-Black Jetpack, a Level 39 Motorized Drift Trike and more. New templates include Devin Booker, Nick Van Exel and Dikembe Mutombo along with other NBA 2K24 Community-driven builds. Season 5 of MyTEAM also adds the new MyTEAM Coliseum venue. This 60,000 seat arena is unlocked by competing various agendas across the mode.

MyTEAM will also add a Level 25 Pink Diamond Pete Maravich, Level 30 Diamond Erik Spoelstra coach card, Level 1 Free Agent Kevin Durant and Level 40 James Harden. This James Harden card is the first Level 40 Galaxy Opal for this year's game. The W Online features Sabrina Ionescu and Becky Hammon to help commemorate the peak of College Hoops season and the upcoming WNBA Draft. New rewards include a Sabrina Ionescu Heroine Edition Jersey, Becky Hammon MyTEAM Coach Card, MyTEAM Sabrina 1 Shoe Card and more.

Season Pass owners will gain access to a Pro Pass Galaxy Opal Zion Williamson, automatically. The Pro Pass grants access to 40 additional levels of earnable premium rewards. This includes the Season 5 Eye Patch, Pro Pass Galaxy Opal James Harden card, White Astronaut Helmet, Premium Skin Motorized Drift Trike and more. NBA 2K24 is available on PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch and PC.