Season 7 for NBA 2K24 will be hitting the court starting on May 17. This season features Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray as his team aims for another NBA championship. The playoffs are under way as we approach the Conference Finals, and Season 7 will be bringing new content and rewards for MyCAREER, MyTEAM and The W Online. Players can also expect a Def Jam Recordings x NBA 2K24 album drop featuring four new tracks that will be exclusive to the game. You can read more from the Courtside Report here and can read the summary of the updates below.

Season 7 Details

MyCAREER adds new awards for players to chase along with exciting new gear as teams battle for the coveted Larry O’Brien Trophy. Rewards include a Level 10 Graduation Cap, Level 25 Golden Locs Hairstyle, Level 30 Drone with Teleportation Technology, a Level 32 Throwback Kyrie Irving and Derrick Rose Banners, Level 35 Championship Belt and more. Cruise around The City in a Level 39 Hydraulic Lowrider or the Neighborhood in a Level 39 Hoverboard During Season 7.

MyTEAM Season 7 features a new batch of MyTEAM cards for players to add to their ever-growing collection, starting with Level 1 Free Agent Jimmy Butler. MyTEAM Season 7 will also include a Level 10 Pink Diamond Cam Thomas, a Level 20 Galaxy Opal Dillon Brooks, Level 25 Pink Diamond Avery Johnson Coach card, Level 30 Galaxy Opal Jerami Grant, Level 35 Dark Matter Jerry West and a Level 40 Dark Matter MVP Nikola Jokić.

