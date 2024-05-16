Key Takeaways
- Season 7 of NBA 2K24 starts on May 17 with new content for MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The W Online.
- Players can expect new rewards like a Drone with Teleportation Tech and exclusive tracks from Def Jam Recordings.
- MyTEAM Season 7 brings cards like Pink Diamond Cam Thomas and Galaxy Opal Jerami Grant to add to your collection.
Season 7 for NBA 2K24 will be hitting the court starting on May 17. This season features Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray as his team aims for another NBA championship. The playoffs are under way as we approach the Conference Finals, and Season 7 will be bringing new content and rewards for MyCAREER, MyTEAM and The W Online. Players can also expect a Def Jam Recordings x NBA 2K24 album drop featuring four new tracks that will be exclusive to the game. You can read more from the Courtside Report here and can read the summary of the updates below.
Season 7 Details
- MyCAREER adds new awards for players to chase along with exciting new gear as teams battle for the coveted Larry O’Brien Trophy. Rewards include a Level 10 Graduation Cap, Level 25 Golden Locs Hairstyle, Level 30 Drone with Teleportation Technology, a Level 32 Throwback Kyrie Irving and Derrick Rose Banners, Level 35 Championship Belt and more. Cruise around The City in a Level 39 Hydraulic Lowrider or the Neighborhood in a Level 39 Hoverboard During Season 7.
- MyTEAM Season 7 features a new batch of MyTEAM cards for players to add to their ever-growing collection, starting with Level 1 Free Agent Jimmy Butler. MyTEAM Season 7 will also include a Level 10 Pink Diamond Cam Thomas, a Level 20 Galaxy Opal Dillon Brooks, Level 25 Pink Diamond Avery Johnson Coach card, Level 30 Galaxy Opal Jerami Grant, Level 35 Dark Matter Jerry West and a Level 40 Dark Matter MVP Nikola Jokić.
- The W Online* features new rewards as we enter the start of the WNBA season. Complete challenges and earn XP to claim rewards such as a MyTEAM Liberty Jersey Card, a Kelsey Plum Jersey, a Dawn Staley MyTEAM Coach Card and more.
- Season Pass additions include 40 free items unlockable throughout the Season, and the Season 7 Pro Pass** unlocks an additional 40 levels featuring premium content, including the Premium Level 39 Midnight Hydraulic Lowrider (New Gen) / Premium Level 39 Hoverboard (Current Gen), Pro Pass Automatic Reward Dark Matter Jamal Murray MyTEAM card, Pro Pass Automatic Reward Trail Blazers Douglas Fur Mascot Costume, Pro Pass Level 40 Dark Matter Nikola Jokic with Point Guard eligibility, up to 45,000 VC, Skill Boosts, and much more!
- 2K Beats features the Def Jam Recordings x NBA 2K24 album drop, including four new tracks released exclusively in the game.