2K has officially announced NBA 2K25 and along with this, the cover athletes for the various editions have been revealed. The NBA 2K25 All-Star Edition will feature a new era of basketball Champions. NBA 2K25 will feature the first ever dual-league NBA 2K cover that will truly embody the motto for the game, Ball Over Everything. Fresh off championships, Jayson Tatum and WNBA Champion A'Ja Wilson will grace the cover. Jason Taytum will be on the cover of the Standard Edition while A'Ja Wilson will be on the both the global edition of the game and the WNBA Edition, which is exclusive to GameStop.

“In a year that showcases competition at the highest level - and in a play style that is uniquely one’s own - we’re thrilled to share Jayson, A’ja and Vince as the NBA 2K25 cover athletes” said Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts. “The development team has delivered another innovative experience for basketball lovers, setting up NBA 2K25 to be the next icon in this long-standing dynasty.”

Not Just the Current Champions

There will be a Hall of Fame Edition of NBA 2K25. While this player never won a championship, he is arguably the most exciting player of all time in both college and the NBA. 2024 Hall of Fame Inductee, eight-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA Team and NBA Dunk Contest legend Vince Carter will be on the cover of the Hall of Fame Edition. Carter was the most electric player in college basketball in the late 1990s coming out of North Carolina and getting drafted by the Toronto Raptors. Carter put the young franchise on the map and played for many years until recently closing out with the Atlanta Hawks. Vince Carter truly had one more in him.

“Between the honors NBA 2K and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame have bestowed upon me, this year is an unforgettable one, making me pause with gratitude at my career,” said Vince Carter. “Being named a cover athlete would have always been a special moment for me, but it is a particular honor to be on the cover of the NBA 2K25 Hall of Fame Edition.”

Game Teasers

2K and Visual Concepts have included some teasers of what to expect with NBA 2K25. The big highlight is the PC version will finally be joining the newer generation console version of the game. NBA 2K25 will release on September 6 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. The teaser information is listed below.