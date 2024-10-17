2K has officially announced Season 2 is here for NBA 2K25. Every season, new content drops for multiple modes across the game as Season 2 is headlined by Denver Nuggets star point guard and NBA champion Jamal Murray. Players can expect a special in-game version of Murray's signature New Balance TWO WXY v5 shoes, new songs and digital apparel from EMPIRE - the soundtrack partner for Season 2. This season includes 40 levels of rewards with the option of unlocking an additional 40 levels with the Season Pro Pass. MyTEAM, MyCAREER and The W Online will receive the majority of changes, however a new game mode is being introduced.

"Our partnership with NBA 2K25 for Season 2 just makes sense,” said Ghazi, Founder / CEO at EMPIRE. “It allows for two Bay Area powerhouses to merge music, sports, and tech in an innovative way and create an experience that artists, athletes, and fans can enjoy on and off the court”.

An Entirely New Game Bundled In

The new mode, which is a game within a game, is called Gravity Ball. This is developed by Visual Concepts South, which developed Lego 2K Drive. This is a fast-paced online multiplayer game that is only accessible through The City. This will be optional paid DLC and not included with the game. 2K is stating that players team up for a "supercharged, futuristic experience with unconventional rules and a unique competitive thrill."

This arena-like dome will house matches for 3v3 or 5v5 formats as players take aim at a series of numbered targets. They will work with teammates to maintain possession and utilize Power-Ups to outscore their opponent. There is a multi tiered court and four different Power Ups. This is available only on the current generation version of the game including PC. It launches October 18 for $7.99 and will offer a different experience within NBA 2K25. You can read more about Gravity Ball here.

MyCAREER : Players can earn rewards by climbing from Level 1 to Level 40, unlocking items like the Level 20 Stuff the Magic Dragon Mascot, Level 23 Media Day Hairstyle, and the Level 39 Mummy Costume. Season 2 also introduces the 2K x New Balance TWO WXY v5 shoe at Level 32, with designs inspired by NBA 2K25 ’s gem and diamond tiers. Cap off the Season with the Level 40 +1 Cap Breaker reward, useful for increasing attribute ratings above their max potential.

Season 2 introduces new MyTEAM cards including high-flying players from the modern NBA, Hall of Fame wings with a knack for scoring, and a roster of sharpshooting guards headlined by Jamal Murray. Players can get their MyTEAM lineup locked in for the beginning of the 2024-2025 NBA season starting with a Level 1 Sapphire Jamal Murray card, which comes with Evolution eligibility to an 89 Overall Ruby. To continue their climb, players can compete to earn cards like Amethyst Obi Toppin at Level 20, Diamond James Worthy at Level 35, and the ultimate Level 40 reward—Pink Diamond Tyrese Haliburton. Season Pass: NBA 2K25 Season 2 includes 40 levels of rewards, and with the Season Pro Pass*, players can unlock an additional 40 levels featuring premium content such as the Moondog Cleveland Cavaliers Mascot skin, the Rocky Denver Nuggets Mascot skin, the Emissive Mummy Costume, up to 45,000 VC, and the Level 40 Pro Pass Pink Diamond Tyrese Haliburton card.

Compete in The W Online as the WNBA Finals approach, earning Halloween-themed cosmetics, VC, and exclusive in-game items like the Sheryl Swoopes Coach Card and Game Changer Jersey. This Season’s rewards also include a Scorpio Hoodie, Witches Hat, and a variety of other exciting gear. 2K Beats: In Season 2, NBA 2K Beats teams up with EMPIRE, the renowned San Francisco-based label, distributor, and publisher known for its forward-thinking approach to the digital music era. Players can enjoy a specially curated playlist featuring emerging future icons alongside multi-platinum and award-winning artists, such as 310babii, Lil Yee & Lil Pete, Babyface Ray, BabyTron and more.