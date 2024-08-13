Key Takeaways NBA 2K25 offers a deeper RPG experience with unique backstories for MyGM, affecting attributes and playstyles.

Conversations in MyGM will be key, with different dialogue paths based on backstory and attribute ratings.

The Curry Era in MyNBA will spotlight the 2016-17 season, with a tournament format and league expansion options.

Today, 2K has revealed the details for MyGM and MyNBA in NBA 2K25. These details will be exclusive to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC versions of the game as it launches on September 6. The devs are expanding both MyGM and MyNBA with the ability to craft a backstory in MyGM and enter the Curry Era in MyNBA. Different attributes will be used for the GM as ratings will play a pivotal role in conversations along the way. A deeper NBA Cup will be offered along with league expansion options plus the ability to reduce the league.

Deeper RPG Experience

For NBA 2K25, MyGM was designed with a deeper role-playing experience in mind. Players will select a backstory from the start in MyGM. This includes an ex-player transitioning to the front office, an ex-scout able to identify talent, a financial leader, a capitalist with deep connection, or a deal closer. These are presets but the game will offer players the option to craft their own story. The story will determine initial attributes for the GM thus creating a baseline with boosts that will lead to several different playstyles for running a franchise.

Examples of how the attributes work include having attribute points committed to offense to enhance scoring or having points dedicated to charisma to open new conversation options. These conversations lead to more goals to target to provide more XP. Attributes that make up the GM include Offensive Coaching, Defensive Coaching, Sports Medicine, Business, Charisma and Analytics. The first two attributes are self-explanatory, but Sports Medicine allows for improving team training and reduces the impact of fatigue and injuries. Business will improve team attendance, while Charisma affects team transactions and morale. Finally, Analytics will focus on scouting.

Perks are further added to the experience as players complete Goals to earn XP and unlock more attributes. Attributes offer broad benefits and affect conversation choices, however, Perks are unique abilities that boost specific areas of the GM skills. Each backstory will have a unique Perk already equipped. At Levels 4, 8, 12 and 16, an additional Perk will be received. Once the cap is hit of 20, there will be two additional Perks unlocked. Level 12 will allos for an exclusive ultimate Perk. The Former Player Perk can read the locker room and relate to players that will provide a Team Chemistry boost at all times. At Level 12, the Lionheart Perk will ensure players start warm and the star player starts hot when facing elimination in the Playoffs. This means by default, the players are closer to achieving Takeover. There will be 55 Perks to choose from at launch with more coming throughout the year.

How Conversations Work

The core part of MyGM will be conversation with staff and players. These individuals will set goals for the GM with a smaller number of impactful conversations for a better experience. The backstory and attribute ratings come into play during these conversations that will unlock more paths by determining the dialogue choices that are available to respond to satisfy goals. GM's can be a "yes man" and agree with monumental task from Governors, or decline and risk disputes. However, if the Charisma is high enough, easier goals can be set to counter what is tasked. The routes that are unlocked aren't necessarily the best option on based on the situation, however the more difficult the objective, the more experience that will be received.

There will also be a new MyGM Building in the game specifically for PS5, Xbox Series and PC. This is a free-roaming space where the GM is controlled to carry out responsibilities. Conversations with the Governor will be had here, same with staff members. There will be a notification on the calendar or other landing menus. Players can walk directly up to the requestor in the MyGM Building. Lastly, the Ranked mode from the previous MyNBA is now tied to MyGM.

The Curry Era

Players can expect all of the other Eras to return to MyNBA in the current generation version. This year, The Curry Era will begin during the 2016-17 season. This is when Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are all on the Golden State Warriors. The Cavs have LeBron and Kyrie and James Harden and Russell Westbrook were thriving and delivering MVP-caliber performances. The NBA Cup will consist of a tournament with a group play stage that is followed by single-elimination knockout rounds. On current generation, the NBA Cup supports between 12 and 36 teams with dynamic groups that change from year to year. Finally, also on current gen, MyNBA introduces full fluidity to add or remove up to six teams to the league each and every offseason. This allows players to recreate the expansion boom in the 80s and 90s.

A new web 2.0 page has been added for news in the mode, rather than a newspaper. This is designed based on the look of game menus in NBA 2K11. MySTAFF will also be simplified to the Governor, GM, Assistant GM, CFO, Head Coach, Head Scout and Team Doctor. Rather than managing all the staff within these departments, players can now hire Bonus Staff under each department as needed. These can boost the performance of a department without micromanage hiring and firing the extra staff. The staff can be moved around based on where the boosts are desired.