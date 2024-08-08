Key Takeaways NBA 2K25 introduces an updated MyPLAYER Builder with more build options, showcasing player assets including Badges and Takeovers.

Today, 2K revealed what to expect for MyCAREER and MyPLAYER in the upcoming NBA 2K25. The game will release on September 6 for PlayStation 4|5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. These updates will be exclusive to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC versions of the game. There will be more ways to craft the builds for MyPLAYER in NBA 2K25 that includes an all-new Takeover system and improvements to Badge progression. These updates ensure that both new and returning players will have more than one way to play MyCAREER. The mode will be all about b uilding the next great dynasty.

“MyPLAYER is the start of every journey and in NBA 2K25 we’ve added more ways for players to craft their legacy in a tailored and authentic way as they chase the win,” said Erick Boenisch, VP of NBA Development at Visual Concepts. “We designed MyPLAYER Builder to cater to different playstyles and strategic preferences for players of all levels. MyPLAYER is the start of the journey, and we want players to craft their legacy in a tailored and authentic way as they chase greatness.”

The Builder will cater to all different playstyles and strategies with multiple new possible archetypes to create. The game will offer more information on a player's Build than in the past. All assets can be previewed on a Build including Badges, Takeovers and Signature Animations. Jump shots and dunk packages can also be previewed. The Build Tester allows for 3v3, 5v5 or the new Freestyle practice option to preview Builds, as well.

The new Takeover system includes 72 Takeover and 14 Takeover Abilities. Each one will target different attributes and has five levels that range from Level 1 with heating up to Level 5 when the player is red hot. A Takeover meter will fill up as the player excels on the court that will boost targeted attributes. Once reaching Level 5, all abilities will turn on automatically so they will be the most dominant player on the court for a short period of time. Badges will also be more impactful in NBA 2K25. The list has been refined to 40 Badges with each one feeling equally valuable and desirable. The more a player uses a Badge, the faster it progresses. Badge Elevators can boost individual badges to a higher level plus Cap Breakers will increase attribute ratings above max potential caps. Badge Perks and Performance Multiplers will also received updated perks.

MyCAREER Dynasties

MyCAREER for this year will focus on building the next great dynasty. Players will make deep playoff runs and win championships in order to climb the Dynasty Rankings. Players can relive their career from high school and FIBA games to the NBA from a new flashback story. Heart of a Dynasty is the story that players will progress through in MyCAREER, and Key Games are back and upgraded to provide players more choice and control on how they progress through the career. You can read the full Courtside Report here.