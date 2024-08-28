Key Takeaways NBA 2K25 adding new commentary voices like Shams Charania for live trades and Stan Van Gundy for his coaching expertise.

Matt Hurtwitz from the Warriors will bring the excitement of the Steph Era to NBA 2K25 for fans to relive legendary moments.

NBA 2K25 set to release on various platforms on October 6 with major changes available only on current consoles. Exciting updates ahead.

2K has announced that it will be adding three new commentary voices to NBA 2K25. Don't worry, these are in addition to what is already in place, which is pretty substantial. Kevin Harlan, Greg Anthony, Brian Anderson, Grant Hill, Doris Burke, Brent Barry, Richard Jefferson, Clark Kellogg and Mike Fratello will all reprise their roles, but these additions will be substantial to the gameday experience. The new voices being added to NBA 2K25 include NBA Insider Shams Charania, historic Golden State Warriors Public Address Announcer Matt Hurtwitz, and finally NBA broadcaster Stan Van Gundy will be featured in the game for the first time.

The Top NBA Insider

Shams Charania will be added to NBA 2K25 and will be providing breaking transaction news with Trade reports. Charania will be covering both real life roster updates along with franchise trades during the player's seasons. He will also be a special guest commentator alongside Kevin Harlan and will appear in MyCAREER via his social media videos. You can check out a preview of Shams Charania in NBA 2K25 here.

Historic Warrior Announcing

Matt Hurtwitz will be included in NBA 2K25 from the Golden State Warriors. This is due in part to the Steph Era being introduced to MyNBA where players can relive the legendary run of the 2016 Golden State Warriors. Hurwitz will be included to help celebrate this era of Stephen Curry and the Warriors with providing the excitement of the arena environment from that era. You can check out a preview with Hurtwitz in the game here.

Bringing in the Legend

As much as Kevin Harlan is one of the best voices in not only the NBA but all of sports, Stan Van Gundy is right there. He will join the official commentary team for NBA 2K25. Van Gundy brings a plethora of coaching experience to join the other commentators in the game. You can check out his introductory video here.

NBA 2K25 Release Details

NBA 2K25 will release on PlayStation 4|5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch on October 6. Early Tip Off will begin for those who pre-order NBA 2K25 on September 4. Major changes to the game will only be available on the current generation of consoles, with the PC version finally joining the top version. You can also read about more details on NBA 2K25 on the Courtside Report here. NBA 2K25 is headlined by the latest Pro Play animation system.