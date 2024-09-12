The amount of ways to play 2K and Visual Concepts NBA 2K series is abundant with three major experiences including the NBA, WNBA and The City. This holds true for NBA 2K25 as these three core options offer more ways to play than any other sports game. The overall experience, however, has become repetitive with the series. Thankfully, the development team invested in the gameplay and it's safe to say that this is the best-playing NBA game in some time and certainly this generation. NBA 2K25 is still geared more towards its community, but the developers have made it more approachable for casual players than in recent years.

Same Experience With A Little Less

Whether playing in an NBA game or in The City, the overall experience feels the same. Not included this year was any type of narrative mode that was included the last two years with Jordan and Kobe. The WWE series has this every year and it hits every time. There's no reason why the NBA 2K series can't do this and there are plenty of players to choose from. The City and any online play is full of input lag against competition that has figured out the timing of shots and how to play the game. On top of this, they won't play with new players and constantly trash that player. Spending 100K of VC on MyPLAYER only to get to the upper 70s overall just deters players who have no interest in spending even more money than they already have. The option to use one of 74 Pro-Tuned builds is a great addition, but that's quickly erased when getting robbed on gameplay due to lower ratings and input lag. It's just not that fun.

MyCAREER includes similar early cutscenes with MP and the choice to take to The City or into The League is still the experience. The opening high school game isn't needed, but the dream sequence in the NBA Finals is enjoyable mainly because that player was maxed out. The City has been redesigned and is more streamlined, but it's easy to get lost in the amount of stores and locating facilities is difficult. There's a go-kart track because there is. The new Triple Threat Park, which works just like The City does, is only accessible in MyTEAM and it's difficult to navigate that menu to access anything. The option to do triple threat games against the AI could not be located. The devs also found a Squad Finder to playing in The Rec.

The experience for The W and the WNBA carry over as well. Players have the option to play as Caitlyn Clark and Angel Reese. This mode and MyNBA offer a new Mentorship option to mold younger players like one of the best on the team. MyGM returns and does blow other franchise modes out of the water for its depth, but it feels familiar outside of the interactive office and apartment building. 2K wanted to create a world years ago that's purely basketball and it has succeeded in creating this.

The changes in The City are for the NBA 2K community that includes the return of MyPARK. Players who fully engage in this mode will be happy with these changes and the same can be said for more ways to play in MyTEAM including free agents that stay. Finally, MyERA goes with the more recent Steph Era where players can start with the peak Golden State Warriors. This doesn't hit as hard as the prior ones, but the NBA portion of NBA 2K25 is where this game shines the best thanks to ProPLAY.

Gameplay Shines with ProPLAY

ProPLAY was introduced last year with its animation engine that incorporates real-life movements into the gameplay. The devs have added 9,000 new animations this year and while the gameplay is still animation-dependent and will result in issues at times, the overall control response and the new Dribble Engine are the real baseline to open up the gameplay in NBA 2K25 and has made the offline experience fun again. When installing the game, players can jump into Learn 2K to practice and not only get a feel for the game, but also learn how to do moves with the right stick and get timing down with the new Shot Meter. This Shot Meter is the best of the bunch as it's simply an arrow next to the player. Albeit this can go missing depending on camera angle, but this shot meter is easy to see and allows for a better idea of timing based on the player.

Thanks to Learn 2K, there was a better idea provided of what advanced moves to pull off and how they work. This tutorial provides basics and goes deep on moves on both sides of the ball. Shooting is the best it has been this generation in NBA 2K25 and the same can be said for playing defense, although it's still challenging. When playing NBA 2K25, it doesn't feel like the AI is taking cheap shots and just locking on the offensive player on defense or just blowing by the player on offense. The responsiveness of the gameplay helps attribute to that. The AI, on the other hand, does leave a lot to be desired. Players can switch to a player in the lane and hit the right stick to trigger a defense animation, but if that isn't done, the defense tends to just stand around. Taking over a game with the best players in the league is satisfying and truly feeling momentum shift in tight matches is some of the best fun in sports games.

On-Court Experience

This series still holds the title on how to do a proper television broadcast for a sports video game. The only thing is that on television, things tend to change over time for the viewing experience. While the devs have added a few things that include new broadcasters (which is normally a positive) and a new score bug that both hits and misses the mark, going through the motions of a broadcast is what genuinely comes to mind on this. Kevin Harlan is the highlight when he is broadcasting the game, and while this shouldn't be changed, it's just the same experience as it has been in recent years.

The other commentators that are included don't add any type of emotion, and it's easy to have the commentators drowned out by the noise of the arena. The guy at halftime always seems to miss that half court shot, and the same cutaways exist during timeouts. The halftime show with Shaq and Kenny return, but this won't even be a thing this season with TNT losing their television rights. There seems to be less stat overlays and insights than in year's past as well. This presentation implementation still holds the title, but it's just not showing much for other sports games.

The visuals look to have received a bump from last year and it relies heavily on lighting. The same story exists, as well, with superstar facial models looking fantastic and the usage of sweat adding more to the experience. Some body models look strange such as Kevin Durant, and lesser players and coaches feel a generation behind. It's just not that consistent. Arenas remain vibrant and the crowd is varied. The crowd also remains lively and can drown out every commentator but Kevin Harlan. David Aldridge still conducts the player interviews and the voice acting remains the same. Some sort of change is needed for this even if it's just the location like doing it in the hallway to the locker room or something that switches it up a minute. Maybe having other teammates pull pranks or something.

The Microtransaction Conundrum

The thing is with both MyCAREER and MyTEAM is that these modes have their audiences that will return year after year. The 100K in VC that players receive for paying more for the game will go directly to one of these modes and not both. The City offers almost a second life for basketball fans, but the amount of advertising and digital sales for items continues to grow. MyTEAM does remain one of the best card-based games and the devs have brought back the auction house and added the Triple Threat Park plus three new modes to play. Players will always play catchup with changing seasons in this mode to remain competitive online, but the single player aspect works well with MyTEAM without having to fork out any dough.

As for MyPLAYER and MyCAREER, even doing the The League, the player just isn't going to be good without having to fork out more money or grind in an unenjoyable experience for a long period of time. It already takes forever to get around The City, even if there's a vehicle involved mainly because once an area is entered into, that vehicle is gone. The City does look much improved with a lot more life in it versus the past of going down empty streets. The return of MyCOURT, which is an apartment/basketball court for practicing was a community request, so this and bringing back MyPARK locations proves that there's no doubt a community here. The coastline and nighttime do shine, but the design choice to make this slow to keep numbers up on the servers plus the amount of input lag will turn off new and casual players. Not having the Triple Threat Park in The City is a strange decision as well.

Closing Comments:

The updates to gameplay in NBA 2K25 help make the game bring back the fun for the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season. While this is the second year of the ProPLAY animation system, the additional animations and the new Dribble System allow for players to pull off advanced dribble moves with ease. The new shot meter is the best one yet, and the overall improved responsiveness of the gameplay makes the offline NBA experience. The additions to MyTEAM and The City will please that community, but the input lag and sluggishness of the online experience remain. The W gives players the options to play with Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese for the first time, and the inclusion of Mentorship to both season modes is a plus. The return of MyGM really only brings in additional dialogue and the office building, but the overall experience remains the same. This can also be said with the presentation aspect, which feels like it's just going through the motions at this point. Most importantly, NBA 2K25 is a lot of fun and a great basketball experience to play with friends and experience the current and past NBA.