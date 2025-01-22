Quick Links

NBA 2K25 Season 4 drops just in time for the All-Star break and features updates such as new player ratings, gameplay changes, and a new battle pass. The NBA 2K25 battle pass is a little different from previous years. Not only is there a separate MyPlayer and MyTeam reward track, there is also a paid Pro Pass and Hall of Fame Pass that enables you to unlock more rewards.

NBA 2K25 Durant
Related
NBA 2K25 Adding Three New Commentators

Stan Van Gundy, Matt Hurtwitz, and Shams Charania join the commentary crew.

Both the paid and free battle passes feature a lot of interesting MyPlayer rewards, and many ways to earn levels to unlock them. Here are all the Season 4 rewards and how to get them in NBA 2K25.

All Season 4 MyPlayer Free Pass Rewards

Banana, taco, and Suns mascot outfits

Season 4 of NBA 2K25 kicks off on January 10, 2025, and is expected to end on February 20, 2025. Here are all the rewards you can unlock on the free reward track:

Season Level

MyPlayer Reward

1

Season 4 Tee

2

Abstract Art MyCourt Mural

3

Clover Player Indicator

4

30 Min 2XP Coin

5

Season 4 Ball Trail

6

Dynamic Duo Banners

7

Energy Splash Green Release

8

Tier 3 Boosted Accessories (5% REP Boost)

9

Rocketship Player Indicator

10

Tier 2 Synergy Badge Perk

11

Emotes Package #1

12

Dragon Eyes

13

60 Min 2XP Coin

14

Drift Trike

15

Tier 2 Max +1 Badge Perk

16

Two Days Teammote

17

60x Skill Boosts

18

Allen Iverson MyCourt Mural

19

Tier 2 Boosted Accessory (10% REP Boost)

20

Phoenix Suns Mascot

21

Boosted REC Headband (15% REP Boost)

22

Emotes Package #2

23

High Top Locs with Fade Hairstyle

24

Maxey and Doncic Banners

25

Tier 1 Synergy Badge Perk

26

Emotes Package #3

27

30x Gatorade Boosts

28

60 Min 2XP Coin

29

Banchero and Adebayo Banners

30

Tier 1 Max +1 Badge Perk

31

30x Gatorade Boosts

32

Grindin' Teammote

33

Badge Elevator Instant +2 Level Boost

34

Gilgeous-Alexander and Durant Banners

35

Tier 1 Boosted Accessories (15% REP Boost)

36

Varsity Jackets

37

120 Min 2XP Coin

38

All-Star 2025 Duck Pool Floaty

39

Banana Man Costume

40

+1 Cap Breaker

Going through the Season 4 MyPlayer rewards, you will notice a few Badge Perks at different levels. Badge Perks can be extremely important for your MyPlayer, as they do not transfer between seasons. Badge Perks can do anything from increasing your Badge point progression to increasing your entire Badge level.

The new Season 4 Badge Perk is called Synergy and allows you to match 50% of the highest teammate's badge progression in multiplayer games. This means that you can grab a friend and start earning badge progression at very fast speeds if they have a higher badge tier than you.

The Badge Perk at Levels 15 and 30 are also great to have for the season, as they can break the limit of one of your badges by increasing it to the next tier. Badge Perks were added back in NBA 2K24, so they are still fairly new to the game, and one of the most overlooked MyPlayer rewards.

All Season 4 Pro Pass MyPlayer Rewards

Necklace, mocap suit, card pack, and Dirk Nowitzki prizes

The Pro Pass is available to purchase for Season 4 and will allow players to unlock an additional reward every level and has instant rewards upon purchase. The Pro Pass can be purchased for $9.99 and features both MyTeam and MyPlayer rewards. Players can also purchase the Hall of Fame Pass for $19.99 and includes 10 level skips, a 15% XP bonus and 15,000 VC. Here are all the Season 4 Pro Pass MyPlayer rewards:

Season Level

MyPlayer Rewards

1

All-Star Cuban Chain Necklace, Mocap Suit, EZ 2 B ME Teammote

2

2,500 VC

3

Fighter Pilot Helmet

5

2,500 VC

6

Neon Skull Face Pain

7

4x 60 Min 2XP Coins

8

2,500 VC

9

Dallas Mavericks Mascot

11

2,500 VC

12

Retro All-Star 2012 KD Jersey

14

2,500 VC

15

6x 30 Min 2XP Coin

17

2,500 VC

20

2,500 VC

21

60x Skill Boosts

22

4x 60 Min 2XP Coins

23

2,500 VC

24

45x Gatorade Boosts

26

2,500 VC

27

6x 60 Min 2XP Coins

29

2,500 VC

30

Oklahoma City Thunder Mascot

32

5,000 VC

33

30x Skill Boosts

35

5,000 VC

36

Oversized Dark Matter Dwayne Wade Shirt

38

10,000 VC

39

Burrito Man Costume

40

99 OVR Dark Matter Dwayne Wade

How to get Season 4 XP Quickly

View of The City Rec Center

You earn Season XP for every MyPlayer or MyTeam game you play, but some modes can typically earn you more XP than others. Longer games tend to award more Season XP relative to time played than shorter ones. Both MyTeam and MyPlayer have several game types that will earn you a lot of XP.

If you want to earn XP and VC at the same time, you can play these MyPlayer modes for the most Season XP:

  • Starting 5
  • Rec Center
  • Pro-Am

If you are a lower overall MyPlayer, it may be best to avoid the Rec or Pro-Am and stick to playing Starting 5, playing NBA games, or completing side quests that award Season XP.

If you want to improve your MyTeam while earning Season XP, you can play the following game modes for the most Season XP:

  • Domination
  • Showdown
  • Salary Cap

Overall, earning all the Season 4 rewards can take some time, but there are many ways to earn XP, so try out different game modes and see which ones you enjoy the most. Even if you stick to the free reward track, there are many great rewards that can boost your MyPlayer and round out their look. Rewards such as the Dragon Eyes, Loc Hairstyle and Pool Floaty can make your MyPlayer stand out in The City, and are fun to collect to combine with previous or future season rewards.

pgatour2k25
Next
First Glimpse of PGA TOUR 2K25 in New Gameplay Trailer

Players can expect to compete at the best courses across the country with the likes of Tiger Woods, Max Homa and Matt Fitzpatrick.