NBA 2K25 Season 4 drops just in time for the All-Star break and features updates such as new player ratings, gameplay changes, and a new battle pass. The NBA 2K25 battle pass is a little different from previous years. Not only is there a separate MyPlayer and MyTeam reward track, there is also a paid Pro Pass and Hall of Fame Pass that enables you to unlock more rewards.
Both the paid and free battle passes feature a lot of interesting MyPlayer rewards, and many ways to earn levels to unlock them. Here are all the Season 4 rewards and how to get them in NBA 2K25.
All Season 4 MyPlayer Free Pass Rewards
Season 4 of NBA 2K25 kicks off on January 10, 2025, and is expected to end on February 20, 2025. Here are all the rewards you can unlock on the free reward track:
|
Season Level
|
MyPlayer Reward
|
1
|
Season 4 Tee
|
2
|
Abstract Art MyCourt Mural
|
3
|
Clover Player Indicator
|
4
|
30 Min 2XP Coin
|
5
|
Season 4 Ball Trail
|
6
|
Dynamic Duo Banners
|
7
|
Energy Splash Green Release
|
8
|
Tier 3 Boosted Accessories (5% REP Boost)
|
9
|
Rocketship Player Indicator
|
10
|
Tier 2 Synergy Badge Perk
|
11
|
Emotes Package #1
|
12
|
Dragon Eyes
|
13
|
60 Min 2XP Coin
|
14
|
Drift Trike
|
15
|
Tier 2 Max +1 Badge Perk
|
16
|
Two Days Teammote
|
17
|
60x Skill Boosts
|
18
|
Allen Iverson MyCourt Mural
|
19
|
Tier 2 Boosted Accessory (10% REP Boost)
|
20
|
Phoenix Suns Mascot
|
21
|
Boosted REC Headband (15% REP Boost)
|
22
|
Emotes Package #2
|
23
|
High Top Locs with Fade Hairstyle
|
24
|
Maxey and Doncic Banners
|
25
|
Tier 1 Synergy Badge Perk
|
26
|
Emotes Package #3
|
27
|
30x Gatorade Boosts
|
28
|
60 Min 2XP Coin
|
29
|
Banchero and Adebayo Banners
|
30
|
Tier 1 Max +1 Badge Perk
|
31
|
30x Gatorade Boosts
|
32
|
Grindin' Teammote
|
33
|
Badge Elevator Instant +2 Level Boost
|
34
|
Gilgeous-Alexander and Durant Banners
|
35
|
Tier 1 Boosted Accessories (15% REP Boost)
|
36
|
Varsity Jackets
|
37
|
120 Min 2XP Coin
|
38
|
All-Star 2025 Duck Pool Floaty
|
39
|
Banana Man Costume
|
40
|
+1 Cap Breaker
Going through the Season 4 MyPlayer rewards, you will notice a few Badge Perks at different levels. Badge Perks can be extremely important for your MyPlayer, as they do not transfer between seasons. Badge Perks can do anything from increasing your Badge point progression to increasing your entire Badge level.
The new Season 4 Badge Perk is called Synergy and allows you to match 50% of the highest teammate's badge progression in multiplayer games. This means that you can grab a friend and start earning badge progression at very fast speeds if they have a higher badge tier than you.
The Badge Perk at Levels 15 and 30 are also great to have for the season, as they can break the limit of one of your badges by increasing it to the next tier. Badge Perks were added back in NBA 2K24, so they are still fairly new to the game, and one of the most overlooked MyPlayer rewards.
All Season 4 Pro Pass MyPlayer Rewards
The Pro Pass is available to purchase for Season 4 and will allow players to unlock an additional reward every level and has instant rewards upon purchase. The Pro Pass can be purchased for $9.99 and features both MyTeam and MyPlayer rewards. Players can also purchase the Hall of Fame Pass for $19.99 and includes 10 level skips, a 15% XP bonus and 15,000 VC. Here are all the Season 4 Pro Pass MyPlayer rewards:
|
Season Level
|
MyPlayer Rewards
|
1
|
All-Star Cuban Chain Necklace, Mocap Suit, EZ 2 B ME Teammote
|
2
|
2,500 VC
|
3
|
Fighter Pilot Helmet
|
5
|
2,500 VC
|
6
|
Neon Skull Face Pain
|
7
|
4x 60 Min 2XP Coins
|
8
|
2,500 VC
|
9
|
Dallas Mavericks Mascot
|
11
|
2,500 VC
|
12
|
Retro All-Star 2012 KD Jersey
|
14
|
2,500 VC
|
15
|
6x 30 Min 2XP Coin
|
17
|
2,500 VC
|
20
|
2,500 VC
|
21
|
60x Skill Boosts
|
22
|
4x 60 Min 2XP Coins
|
23
|
2,500 VC
|
24
|
45x Gatorade Boosts
|
26
|
2,500 VC
|
27
|
6x 60 Min 2XP Coins
|
29
|
2,500 VC
|
30
|
Oklahoma City Thunder Mascot
|
32
|
5,000 VC
|
33
|
30x Skill Boosts
|
35
|
5,000 VC
|
36
|
Oversized Dark Matter Dwayne Wade Shirt
|
38
|
10,000 VC
|
39
|
Burrito Man Costume
|
40
|
99 OVR Dark Matter Dwayne Wade
How to get Season 4 XP Quickly
You earn Season XP for every MyPlayer or MyTeam game you play, but some modes can typically earn you more XP than others. Longer games tend to award more Season XP relative to time played than shorter ones. Both MyTeam and MyPlayer have several game types that will earn you a lot of XP.
If you want to earn XP and VC at the same time, you can play these MyPlayer modes for the most Season XP:
- Starting 5
- Rec Center
- Pro-Am
If you are a lower overall MyPlayer, it may be best to avoid the Rec or Pro-Am and stick to playing Starting 5, playing NBA games, or completing side quests that award Season XP.
If you want to improve your MyTeam while earning Season XP, you can play the following game modes for the most Season XP:
- Domination
- Showdown
- Salary Cap
Overall, earning all the Season 4 rewards can take some time, but there are many ways to earn XP, so try out different game modes and see which ones you enjoy the most. Even if you stick to the free reward track, there are many great rewards that can boost your MyPlayer and round out their look. Rewards such as the Dragon Eyes, Loc Hairstyle and Pool Floaty can make your MyPlayer stand out in The City, and are fun to collect to combine with previous or future season rewards.
