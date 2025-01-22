NBA 2K25 Season 4 drops just in time for the All-Star break and features updates such as new player ratings, gameplay changes, and a new battle pass. The NBA 2K25 battle pass is a little different from previous years. Not only is there a separate MyPlayer and MyTeam reward track, there is also a paid Pro Pass and Hall of Fame Pass that enables you to unlock more rewards.

Both the paid and free battle passes feature a lot of interesting MyPlayer rewards, and many ways to earn levels to unlock them. Here are all the Season 4 rewards and how to get them in NBA 2K25.

All Season 4 MyPlayer Free Pass Rewards

Season 4 of NBA 2K25 kicks off on January 10, 2025, and is expected to end on February 20, 2025. Here are all the rewards you can unlock on the free reward track:

Season Level MyPlayer Reward 1 Season 4 Tee 2 Abstract Art MyCourt Mural 3 Clover Player Indicator 4 30 Min 2XP Coin 5 Season 4 Ball Trail 6 Dynamic Duo Banners 7 Energy Splash Green Release 8 Tier 3 Boosted Accessories (5% REP Boost) 9 Rocketship Player Indicator 10 Tier 2 Synergy Badge Perk 11 Emotes Package #1 12 Dragon Eyes 13 60 Min 2XP Coin 14 Drift Trike 15 Tier 2 Max +1 Badge Perk 16 Two Days Teammote 17 60x Skill Boosts 18 Allen Iverson MyCourt Mural 19 Tier 2 Boosted Accessory (10% REP Boost) 20 Phoenix Suns Mascot 21 Boosted REC Headband (15% REP Boost) 22 Emotes Package #2 23 High Top Locs with Fade Hairstyle 24 Maxey and Doncic Banners 25 Tier 1 Synergy Badge Perk 26 Emotes Package #3 27 30x Gatorade Boosts 28 60 Min 2XP Coin 29 Banchero and Adebayo Banners 30 Tier 1 Max +1 Badge Perk 31 30x Gatorade Boosts 32 Grindin' Teammote 33 Badge Elevator Instant +2 Level Boost 34 Gilgeous-Alexander and Durant Banners 35 Tier 1 Boosted Accessories (15% REP Boost) 36 Varsity Jackets 37 120 Min 2XP Coin 38 All-Star 2025 Duck Pool Floaty 39 Banana Man Costume 40 +1 Cap Breaker

Going through the Season 4 MyPlayer rewards, you will notice a few Badge Perks at different levels. Badge Perks can be extremely important for your MyPlayer, as they do not transfer between seasons. Badge Perks can do anything from increasing your Badge point progression to increasing your entire Badge level.

The new Season 4 Badge Perk is called Synergy and allows you to match 50% of the highest teammate's badge progression in multiplayer games. This means that you can grab a friend and start earning badge progression at very fast speeds if they have a higher badge tier than you.

The Badge Perk at Levels 15 and 30 are also great to have for the season, as they can break the limit of one of your badges by increasing it to the next tier. Badge Perks were added back in NBA 2K24, so they are still fairly new to the game, and one of the most overlooked MyPlayer rewards.

All Season 4 Pro Pass MyPlayer Rewards

The Pro Pass is available to purchase for Season 4 and will allow players to unlock an additional reward every level and has instant rewards upon purchase. The Pro Pass can be purchased for $9.99 and features both MyTeam and MyPlayer rewards. Players can also purchase the Hall of Fame Pass for $19.99 and includes 10 level skips, a 15% XP bonus and 15,000 VC. Here are all the Season 4 Pro Pass MyPlayer rewards:

Season Level MyPlayer Rewards 1 All-Star Cuban Chain Necklace, Mocap Suit, EZ 2 B ME Teammote 2 2,500 VC 3 Fighter Pilot Helmet 5 2,500 VC 6 Neon Skull Face Pain 7 4x 60 Min 2XP Coins 8 2,500 VC 9 Dallas Mavericks Mascot 11 2,500 VC 12 Retro All-Star 2012 KD Jersey 14 2,500 VC 15 6x 30 Min 2XP Coin 17 2,500 VC 20 2,500 VC 21 60x Skill Boosts 22 4x 60 Min 2XP Coins 23 2,500 VC 24 45x Gatorade Boosts 26 2,500 VC 27 6x 60 Min 2XP Coins 29 2,500 VC 30 Oklahoma City Thunder Mascot 32 5,000 VC 33 30x Skill Boosts 35 5,000 VC 36 Oversized Dark Matter Dwayne Wade Shirt 38 10,000 VC 39 Burrito Man Costume 40 99 OVR Dark Matter Dwayne Wade

How to get Season 4 XP Quickly

You earn Season XP for every MyPlayer or MyTeam game you play, but some modes can typically earn you more XP than others. Longer games tend to award more Season XP relative to time played than shorter ones. Both MyTeam and MyPlayer have several game types that will earn you a lot of XP.

If you want to earn XP and VC at the same time, you can play these MyPlayer modes for the most Season XP:

Starting 5

Rec Center

Pro-Am

If you are a lower overall MyPlayer, it may be best to avoid the Rec or Pro-Am and stick to playing Starting 5, playing NBA games, or completing side quests that award Season XP.

If you want to improve your MyTeam while earning Season XP, you can play the following game modes for the most Season XP:

Domination

Showdown

Salary Cap

Overall, earning all the Season 4 rewards can take some time, but there are many ways to earn XP, so try out different game modes and see which ones you enjoy the most. Even if you stick to the free reward track, there are many great rewards that can boost your MyPlayer and round out their look. Rewards such as the Dragon Eyes, Loc Hairstyle and Pool Floaty can make your MyPlayer stand out in The City, and are fun to collect to combine with previous or future season rewards.