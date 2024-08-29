Today, 2K has revealed the details for The City in NBA 2K25, which will be a new, vibrant City with basketball at its core. The City is where players will take their MyPLAYER to compete against other players in an open world. This version of The City has been designed to be both more intimate and more dynamic. 2K is also answering community feedback with the return of MyCOURT, which is the apartment and basketball combo that offers a private hub to practice. New parks will also be included for the affiliations of the ELITE vs. RISE rivalry. All four MyPARKs will also return to the Events Center in The City.

"The City for NBA 2K25 has been redesigned with community feedback at the forefront," said Erick Boenisch, VP of NBA Development at Visual Concepts. “We’ve built a completely new City that is significantly more intimate and accessible, brought back nostalgic fan-favorite experiences, and created new ways to compete for all skill levels. The City in NBA 2K25 provides a greater focus on basketball and a quicker entry into the experience allowing players to seamlessly connect and compete.”

That New-New City of Ball and Community

The City will be a more condensed map for NBA 2K25, offering more intimacy and a dynamic feel. The Boulevard of Stars will be an upscale street with easy access to every game mode and experience that includes the refreshed Pro-AM, The REC and Ante-Up. This street includes a Walk of Fame that showcases every NBA championship team with open spots that can be filled with NBA championships from MyCAREER. Players can hone their skills in the returning MyCOURT with the option to invite friends and MyCAREER teammates for 1v1, 3v3, HORSE, and more. The MyCOURT can be personalized with wall mural art earned through Quests and Season rewards.

The Proving Grounds will be the new home for top competition in The City. This is a colosseum-inspired arena for ranked play across 1v1, 2v2, 3v3 or 5v5 games. There will be comp-level difficulty sliders and Shot Meters will be turned off for everyone. This mode highlights the very best NBA 2K25 players with leaderboards that update daily. The Top 5 players each Season will earn exclusive rewards while all those who compete can tier up and earn the best REP in The City.

Mode Revitalizations and Beginners

A celebrate of a decade since the release of NBA 2K25 will bring back all four MyPARKs in the Event Center. These include Sunset Beach park, Rivet City, Old Town and the upgraded Old Town on the aircraft carrier. These parks will all be remastered down to the last detail while incorporating new gen tech and lighting. A new remaster will be showcased during each of the first four Seasons. Streetball will be getting a co-op mode allowing for play with up to two other friends in 3v3 games to take down new bosses and Streetball quests.

Beginners will be getting new features for The City to help get them up to speed. The new HoloHelp Info kiosks outside of every game mode building or activity gives a breakdown of how each mode works. The kiosk will also provide the recommended level of experience for thatr mode. Casual Courts with easier difficulties can be found in ELITE & RISE parks allowing players to integrate with other beginners. Finally, The City will be coming to PC for the first time. This will work for players with compatible hardware and include ray tracing technology. You can check out the full Courtside Report here.