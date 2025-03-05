We're playing through WWE 2K25 in anticipation of our review and the timing of the season pass contents couldn't be better. It's a loaded lineup across the board, with some no doubt controversial inclusions along the way just like last year's Pat McAfee pack. Last year's season pass including several unannounced things like new weapons is exciting for this year's DLC set. The first pack is probably the best one in terms of modernizing the roster a bit from the launch lineup. The Motor City Machine Guns make their WWE game debut after first being featured in TNA Impact sixteen years ago, while Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer will make their gaming debuts. Vaquer will be the first former CMLL wrestler included in a WWE game since Mistico was featured in games many years ago as the original Sin Cara.

New Wave Pack - May 2025 Alex Shelley Chris Sabin Giulia Stephanie Vaquer Special celebrity guest to be announced



The second pack is interesting historically because this is the first time someone will be put into a WWE game based entirely on a TNA Wrestling run -- but Chris Park has been working as a producer for many years and he's now being rewarded with a WWE game appearance as his Abyss character, who like the Machine Guns, was featured in the TNA Impact game many years ago. The Great Khali has been off and on in WWE games, but his inclusion alongside Taker and Cena always allows for recreations of his best matches -- and he's actually a fun character to use in a video game. The NBA stars not being announced is disappointing, but the phrasing of stars and not legends would seem to indicate current players and not legends -- where Shaq and Dennis Rodman would make sense instantly given their pasts in pro wrestling.

Dunk & Destruction Pack - June 2025 Abyss Great Khali Three NBA stars to be announced



July's Fearless Pack is fairly exciting and brings with it New Jack, Jordynne Grace, Penta, Bull Nakano and an unnamed celebrity. New Jack has only been featured in ECW games before and will probably lead to the inclusion of new weapons as he was known for using a lot of them -- including things like keyboards or even game consoles. Jordynne Grace and Penta being included puts two of WWE's newest starts in the game mix right away and Jordynne will probably feature her final TNA/first WWE theme. She'll be a blast to use as it's been a riot using creations of her over the years and the same holds true for Penta, who has had his moves and mannerisms featured in the series before. Bull Nakano's inclusion is a pleasant surprise and with Madusa being in the game as Alundra Blayze, their '94 rivalry can be recreated pretty well. She's one of the best women's workers of all-time and it's great to see her get her flowers in a video game. It's going to be a lot of fun using Bull Nakano and Jordynne in intergender matches and Nakano was better than most men in her time and Jordynne was fantastic in intergender matches in TNA.

Roman Reigns vs. New Jack Will Finally be Possible in a Game!

Fearless Pack - July 2025 New Jack Jordynne Grace Penta Bull Nakano Special celebrity guest to be announced



The Atttude era gets some love and includes a current AEW-signed manager and sometimes-wrestler in Billy Gunn. He's been a regular part of WWE figure lines for a while, so his inclusion isn't altogether shocking, but it's still surprising given that he's signed elsewhere currently. The New Age Outlaws return to games with the Road Dogg also being in, and like Chris Park, it's a nice reward to have current WWE producers in games too. D'Lo Brown being included is fantastic as he was a memorable act during this era and it'll be fun to have him face and team up with AJ Styles in the game to recreate their TNA time together. Mark Henry makes his return to WWE gaming after several years in AEW and nearing a decade in retirement, while Victoria returns to WWE games and it should be fun to have her in the game this year -- especially with intergender matches being around.

The inclusion of Bull Nakano and Jordynne Grace opens the doors to all-time women's dream matches

Attitude Era Superstars Pack - September 2025 D'Lo Brown Billy Gunn Road Dogg Victoria Mark Henry



Finally, there's the Saturday Night's Main Event pack, which could include some new in-game arenas -- although I wouldn't expect the '06 incarnation to get one, I could easily see one based on the '80s released. The roster includes Jesse "The Body" Ventura, but sadly no Adrian Adonis, which would have been a nice get for a game since he was part of the reason Ventura was such a revered star as Adonis was the worker of their AWA team.

Paul Orndorff is back in a game for the first time in many years and his style is fantastic for 2K Games' current engine. I've enjoyed using creations of him for five+ years and his blend of high workrate and theatrics fits in nicely. Another former Mid-South Wrestling North American Champion in Junkyard Dog joins the roster again and he was one of the biggest draws in wrestling for a half decade, with his WWE run being a nice capper on a short, but legendary career full of filled-up houses and record gates for their time. The return of Sid to the games is always welcome as his power-based offense is always fun to have matches with, and Tito Santana makes his WWE game debut here. Tito was an early IC Champion and a great tag act with Rick Martel as Strike Force before going into semi-retirement in the late '90s and still do some matches on the indie scene well into his '60s and looking good.

Cody Rhodes vs. Paul Orndorff Will Be Another in-Game Dream Match

Saturday Night’s Main Event Pack - November 2025 Jesse Ventura "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff Tito Santana Junkyard Dog Sid Justice



The season pass packs will likely be $9.99 apiece, but are included in the premium, non-standard editions of the game as well and offer up a lot of variety to the in-game roster. There are missing folks that would make the SNME pack better and more complete, and the second pack seems lean on new roster members, but could be an excuse to have more indie and non-WWE moves featured as well like the McAfee pack was last year.