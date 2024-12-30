Need For Speed proved how stunning a racing game can be once expanded into an open-world. It offers a beautiful landscape perfect for screen captures and full immersion into the world and story. But which NFS game did it the best?

Much of it is subjective to what you want from the racing game. Do you want more opportunities for different types of races? Some extra achievements to hunt down? Or are you simply interested in aesthetics? If you’re unsure where to start your NFS open-world journey, we have a few great picks that will keep you engaged.

8 Need For Speed: Carbon

Location: Palmont City

Racing Systems Released October 31, 2006 Developer(s) Electronic Arts Publisher(s) Electronic Arts

Nothing sends your heart rate skyrocketing quite like racing in the mountains. Need For Speed: Carbon is loaded with mountains and canyons. Whether you’re in a race or just outrunning the police, those twisty roads can quickly send you over the edge, making every experience life or death.

The only unfortunate thing about the canyons is that you can’t free-roam in them unless you glitch into them. Even so, when you can do it, it’s a great way to develop your skills. You’re forced to think about how you’re driving, when to drift, etc. rather than simply race.

7 Need For Speed: Most Wanted (2005)

Location: Rockport

Racing Released May 25, 2005 Developer(s) Electronic Arts Publisher(s) Electronic Arts

Need For Speed: Most Wanted marked the return of cops in the franchise, and their implementation was a breath of fresh air. It wasn’t just races you had to worry about . Cops could make your day so much worse, even if you’re just enjoying the open-world design, which is perfect for realism’s sake.

On the racing side, there’s a good variety of types of roads that you’ll have just as much riding around normally as you would in a race. Plus, there were plenty of shortcuts waiting for you to discover them.

6 Need For Speed

Location: Ventura Bay

Racing Systems Released November 3, 2015 Developer(s) Ghost Games Publisher(s) Electronic Arts

Granted, there are conflicting views about Need For Speed, especially about the online-only setup. But since we're talking about the open-world, it looks incredible, especially at night. You'll find more excitement by getting off the main roads and discovering the more narrow passageways.

Conquering drifting on those tighter roads will make you feel invincible. And if you have to ping-pong off the walls (or traffic) until you master them, it’s just all the more fun.

5 Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit

Location: Seacrest County

Racing Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 74/100 Critics Recommend: 63% Released November 16, 2010 Developer(s) Criterion Games OpenCritic Rating Fair Publisher(s) Electronic Arts

Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit already stood out thanks to the fact that you could take on the cop role, doing your best to keep up with racers. And the open-world racing is more than exciting to witness thanks to its incredible diversity.

You can race up to the mountainside, appreciating the vibrant greenery that effortlessly transitions into a snowy landscape. Drive out even further, and you wind up in a desert or zooming across the beach.

4 Need For Speed: Underground 2

Location: Bayview

Racing Systems Released November 9, 2004 Developer(s) Electronic Arts Publisher(s) Electronic Arts

Let’s go further back in time with Need For Speed: Underground 2. It still holds to this day for die-hard fans. The open-world is rich and responsive. And you get a beautiful view of the city while you roam and race.

And if you love customization, Underground 2 is overflowing with it. By the time you’re done with your cars, you’ll come away with vehicles that are as unique as possible. It pairs well with the open-world as you feel that the game is fully personalized.

3 Need For Speed: Heat

Location: Palm City

Racing Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 72/100 Critics Recommend: 42% Released November 8, 2019 Developer(s) Ghost Games OpenCritic Rating Fair Publisher(s) Electronic Arts

The day and night cycle is an immediate standout in the open-world layout of Need For Speed: Heat. It features a stunning design no matter which cycle you’re in. The world is vibrant enough that you’ll believe you’re really in sunny and colorful Miami, the city the area is inspired by.

Along with that, there’s so much to do during the daylight hours. All the activities and racing remains legal then. But when night comes, that’s when we start to dip into the more illicit activities, and the cops will respond accordingly.

2 Need For Speed: Unbound

Location: Lakeshore