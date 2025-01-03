Need for Speed games have always been about racing, but that isn’t all there is to them. A major part of the franchise’s charm lies in players being able to customize their vehicles, from the paint and liveries to the body kits, rims, and sometimes even the interior, however they like. This form of self-expression is an integral part of the Need for Speed experience, and while not all NFS games have it, the ones that do are often loved more by the fans.

Here are the best Need for Speed games that let players pimp out their rides in ways that were unheard of before. Be warned! There's an ounce of subjectivity to our picks!

6 Need for Speed (2015)

The One With All The Flash But Not Much Substance

Need for Speed (2015) tried to reboot the franchise, emphasizing style and tuning. While the game received mixed reviews due to its online-only requirement and repetitive gameplay, its customization system was a shining highlight.

You could personalize your car with a wide variety of visual upgrades, including detailed vinyl designs, body kits, and individual parts of the car from spoilers to bumpers, giving their vehicles a unique look. In addition to that, every vehicle had adjustable tuning options to suit different racing styles, which, even today, is some of the most detailed performance tuning in any Need for Speed game.

While the game’s story was forgettable and the always-online feature annoyed many, the garage was where Need for Speed (2015) truly came alive, even if only a handful of cars in the game’s roster actually had useful visual customization options.

Need for Speed (2015) was a weird game; for all the things it did exceptionally well, it did two that ruined the experience. The graphics of the game were jaw-dropping, and even nearly ten years later, screenshots of the game look like real life. But there was no daytime in the game, and the graphics could only look so good in the dark. And that’s just one of numerous examples.

5 Need for Speed Payback

Loot Boxes Aside, It Had Some Serious Style

When Need for Speed Payback launched, it brought with it a questionable loot box system, which understandably soured the experience for many. But strip away the microtransaction controversies, and there’s a game that hits right home in various aspects, including car customization.

Much like Forza Horizon games, Payback introduced derelict cars for you to find in the open world. These old, rusted vehicles could then be restored into absolute beasts by the player, giving a real sense of satisfaction in this labor of love.

Add to that a plethora of visual upgrades, decals, and tuning options, and Payback offered an impressive level of creative freedom that, unlike its predecessor, Need for Speed (2015), worked equally well on nearly every car in the game. While Payback was far from perfect, to those who loved tinkering with cars, it provided some of the most rewarding customization in the series.

4 Need for Speed Heat

So Many Cops And So Much Customization

Need for Speed Heat struck a balance between the wild style of Payback and the street cred of earlier titles like Underground. Its customization system was deep, intuitive, and endlessly fun to explore. Beyond the usual paint jobs, body kits, and spoilers, Heat brought back customizable underglow and tire smoke effects, letting players add flair to their cars both on and off the road.

This customization is also tied into its day-and-night cycle. During the day, the car looked clean and professional for the races, but at night, it transformed into a neon-lit beast to mock the cops, thanks to the underglow.

3 Need for Speed Carbon

Autosculpt Was a Game Changer

Need for Speed Carbon might not be the most celebrated game in the series, but its customization features were groundbreaking for their time. The game introduced Autosculpt, a revolutionary system that allowed players to fine-tune individual parts of their cars, from the curve of a spoiler to the width of a bumper. This level of detail gave players unprecedented control over how their cars looked, making each ride feel truly one-of-a-kind.

In addition to Autosculpt, Carbon also included deep vinyl customization, performance upgrades, and the ability to create custom crew logos. While the game itself leaned heavily on its canyon racing gimmick, the garage was where it truly shined. Even today, Carbon’s customization options are fondly remembered as a high point in the series.

2 Need for Speed Unbound

Art Meets Racing

If Need for Speed Unbound proved anything, it’s that customization can be as much about art as it is about cars. This game took customization to a new level, blending anime-inspired visuals with an expansive suite of tuning options. Players could trick out their rides with bold, graffiti-like designs, turning every car into a rolling work of art.

The game also emphasized personalization in ways previous entries didn’t. Players could customize not only their car but also their character’s clothing and style, creating an aesthetic that matched their vibe on and off the track. Unbound might not be everyone’s favorite entry in the franchise, but its bold approach to customization makes it a standout for those who value creativity over convention.

1 Need for Speed Underground 2

The Gold Standard of Customization

This list wouldn’t be complete without Need for Speed Underground 2, the game that set the benchmark for car personalization. Coming after the first Underground and vastly expanding upon it, Underground 2 offered an insane variety of options that allowed players to transform stock vehicles into barely recognizable street-racing monsters.

From the neon underglow and spinner rims to wide-body kits, hydraulics, and changeable headlights and taillights, Underground 2 was all about the players expressing themselves. This customization wasn’t thrown into the player's face from the get-go; they had to unlock it as they explored the world and unlocked new garages. This progression was later used in Need for Speed Most Wanted (2005) as well, but despite it being one of the best Need for Speed games, it had only a fraction of the customization options of Underground 2.