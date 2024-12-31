Racing games, and specifically Need for Speed games, aren’t the kind of games people buy to immerse themselves in the game’s story. These titles are all about adrenaline-filled races, high-speed cop chases, and drifting in the most dangerous way possible. The story in Need for Speed titles just… exists; it provides little to no value to the game itself, and more often than not, just ruins the experience by forcing itself onto players.

That said, the developers do try to add at least a smidgen of a story to every game to try to explain the events that happen or just to create a more well-rounded game that has a bit of everything in it, including a storyline, no matter how boring it is. With the bar set so low, it’s no surprise that some of the stories in Need for Speed get appreciated by the fans, despite them being a bit cringey and extremely over the top. Still, it is what it is, and out of all the Need for Speed games, these titles feature the best storylines.

6 Need for Speed Rivals

Edgy Dialogues and Bitter Rivalries

Racing Adventure Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 80/100 Critics Recommend: 71% Released November 15, 2013 Developer(s) EA Publisher(s) EA OpenCritic Rating Strong

Surprisingly, a lot of players who have played Need for Speed Rivals think that there was no story in the game. After all, the game is about either raw racing or hunting racers as cops, and that was it. What they don’t know is that NFS Rivals tells its story entirely through cutscenes and edgy dialogues during chapter changes, and doesn’t force itself onto players at all.

Those who watched these cutscenes and invested themselves in Rivals’ story will often say that this game has the best storyline out of all NFS games, period. While that’s debatable, it’s hard to deny the merits of the game’s story. It pits the ideals of F-8, a hardened RCPD cop who believes in enforcing fear to maintain order, against Zephyr, a rogue racer who views speed as freedom. Zephyr’s viral racing stunts ignite a nationwide movement, angering authorities and inspiring a wave of imitators.

Tensions peak after Officer McManis crashes his Carerra GT during a pursuit, leading to federal involvement and the deployment of the elite Vehicle Response Team (VRT), sidelining the RCPD and the local patrols, including F-8. Frustrated by bureaucracy, F-8 forms a rogue faction of officers and uses their enemy’s vehicles to infiltrate the racers from within, stealing the show and garnering a huge following.

The cops realize this and recruit F-8 into the VRT, where they use cutting-edge technology to try to pinpoint Zephyr’s location. At the same time, Zephyr recognizes this group of cops-turned-racers for who they are and uses their weapons against them; he dons the wolf’s clothing and uses a decommissioned Koenigsegg Agera R unit to deliver a blow to the cops.

When the police allow for the use of extreme force, without any regard for civilian safety, it angers both the racers and the people of Redview County, and Zephyr, symbolizing rebellion, calls for an ultimate showdown with law enforcement to settle this cop and racer rivalry once and for all. The clash ends in a fiery crash that kills Zephyr. In the end, F-8 embraces the very chaos he once fought, becoming Redview County’s top racer.

5 Need for Speed: The Run

A Cross-Country Thriller

Racing Systems Released November 15, 2011 Developer(s) EA Publisher(s) EA

The concept of The Run immediately set it apart from any other Need for Speed game. Jack Rourke, the protagonist, finds himself forced into a high-stakes, coast-to-coast race to clear his debts with the mob. From San Francisco to New York, Jack faces sabotage, avalanches, and an unrelenting army of pursuers in a story that’s more action movie than a racing game, and a far cry from what a Need for Speed game should be.

The concept is ridiculous, but in a way, that’s its strength. The idea of using a 3,000-mile race as the backdrop for a story of survival is entertaining, even if the execution is cheesy and the dialogues feel like they were written during a coffee break. While the game forces you into quick-time events and cutscenes that occasionally interrupt the action, it’s a rare example of a Need for Speed title where the story is actually integral to the gameplay.

4 Need for Speed Unbound

Style Meets Substance

Racing Open-World Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 75/100 Critics Recommend: 60% Released December 2, 2022 Developer(s) Criterion Games Publisher(s) Electronic Arts OpenCritic Rating Strong

With Need for Speed Unbound, the series goes full street art, pairing anime-inspired visuals with an urban storyline about betrayal and redemption. The story revolves around two childhood friends-turned-rivals who end up on opposite sides of a cutthroat racing scene. After being double-crossed, your character works their way through underground races to rebuild their reputation and win back what they lost.

It’s cliché and packed with cringey dialogue, but there’s a certain charm to its unapologetic boldness. The story doesn’t aim for realism and is here to add flair to the over-the-top style. While the narrative is forgettable, it does a decent job of motivating players to keep pushing forward in the game’s competitive races. If nothing else, it shows the developers are still trying to mix things up, even if it’s more style than substance.

3 Need for Speed Heat

The Dark Side of the PCPD

Racing Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 72/100 Critics Recommend: 42% Released November 8, 2019 Developer(s) Ghost Games Publisher(s) Electronic Arts OpenCritic Rating Fair

In Need for Speed Heat, players take on the role of an ambitious racer trying to rise through the ranks of Palm City’s underground scene while avoiding a corrupt police force. The story focuses on a crooked cop, Lt. Frank Mercer, whose obsession with taking down street racers leads him to abuse his power and forces the player to fight back by building a crew and exposing his crimes.

It’s a classic tale of rebellion but stands out thanks to its darker tone and engaging setting. The stakes feel higher than usual, with both day and night races carrying consequences for your actions. While the dialogue is cheesy and the characters are predictable, the story manages to complement the game’s thrilling racing mechanics without feeling too intrusive.

2 Need for Speed Payback

Not About Family, but Racing and Heists

Racing Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 60/100 Critics Recommend: 16% Released November 10, 2017 Developer(s) Ghost Games Publisher(s) Electronic Arts OpenCritic Rating Weak

If Fast & Furious had a video game cousin, it would be Need for Speed Payback. The game follows three protagonists, Tyler, Mac, and Jess, on a mission to take down “The House,” a shady organization controlling the racing scene and the city’s criminal underworld. The plot is packed with betrayals, high-octane heists, and set pieces that feel ripped straight out of an action movie.

The story is pure popcorn entertainment, leaning into its outrageous premise without shame. While the writing and characters don’t go beyond surface-level depth, the narrative serves its purpose: to justify the game’s over-the-top races and daring stunts. It’s not exactly groundbreaking, but it delivers enough thrills to keep players engaged while they enjoy the chaotic fun on the streets.

1 Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005)

A Revenge Story Like No Other

Racing Released May 25, 2005 Developer(s) Electronic Arts Publisher(s) Electronic Arts

Often considered the best Need for Speed game of all time, Most Wanted (2005) is also probably the gold standard of what a story in a Need for Speed game should be. It introduces you to the sinister Razor Callahan, a street racer who steals the player’s car and forces them to climb the infamous Blacklist of 15 of the city’s top racers just to get it back. It’s a simple revenge story, but one told with the perfect balance of camp and intrigue.

The story works because it doesn’t try too hard to overshadow the racing. It gives the players just enough motivation to dive into the meat of the game and enjoy the racing and the cop chases. Razor’s cocky attitude makes him a villain that players can easily hate, and the Blacklist racers add layers of personality to the experience, along with a clear route of progression.