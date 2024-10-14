NetEase Games today unveiled the long-rumored Destiny mobile game, Destiny: Rising.

We may never get Destiny 3, but we are getting a new game in the Destiny franchise in the form of Destiny: Rising. Well, sort of. Destiny: Rising is a free-to-play mobile RPG shooter based on the franchise created by Bungie, but with a major caveat. Bungie is neither developing nor publishing the game. Instead, it licensed the IP to NetEase Games, the same publisher behind the likes of Marvel Rivals and Diablo Immortal.

As such, while Destiny: Rising does contain a lot of the same DNA as the console and PC games, it will have some major differences. The most distinguishable of those differences being that the game's story is not canon to the mainline Destiny games, but rather an alternate timeline.

Related Review: Destiny 2: The Final Shape Was Bungie able to shape Destiny 2: The Final Shape into a meaningful finale or has this 10-year journey been a waste of time?

A Narrative set in the Post-Dark Age

Destiny: Rising is a brand-new adventure set in an alternate Destiny timeline that takes place after the events of The Collapse, exploring the post-Dark Age era that followed. With the help of the Iron Lords, humanity bands together against the alien forces and begin to build the iconic Last City. It's there that a new generation of Lightbearers resurrected by Ghosts emerge and begin to restore humanity. Much like the mainline games, Destiny: Rising features many of the hallmarks of those games, including single player, cooperative, and competitive multiplayer modes.

While Destiny: Rising does contain a lot of the same DNA as the console and PC games, it will have some major differences.

Players can expect to meet up with familiar characters, participate in co-op strikes, and uncover a never-before-seen story told in brand-new locations. These locations include Haven, a precurssor to the Tower, the icy metro of Jiangshi, and the Red Sea Rift. It remains unknown if you'll traverse any familiar locales. You'll also be able to collect new and familiar gear, though Rising is a getting a new rarity level (Mythic) and a new weapon type (crossbow).

The Differences

As a non-canon adventure, NetEase Games is taking some liberties to create their own Destiny experience. While the game can be played in first-person, NetEase has developed a third-person mode that players can utilize in lieu of first-person. As a mobile game, the controls have been heavily modified to work on a touchscreen, though the game will support traditional gamepads.

Probably the biggest difference between Rising and the mainline games is your player experience. While the mainline games focused on giving you the tools to build your Guardian's playstyle, Destiny: Rising features a roster of characters with pre-selected abilities and their own stories.

We won't have to wait too long to see what Destiny is like on a mobile device. Destiny: Rising is currently planned for iOS and Android devices with a Closed Alpha test starting on November 1.