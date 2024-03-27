Key Takeaways Marvel Rivals: a team-based hero shooter with iconic Marvel characters facing warring Doctor Dooms across the Multiverse.

Choose from a variety of Marvel heroes and villains with unique powers and team-ups in destructible environments.

Original story pits Doctor Doom vs. Doctor Doom 2099, causing a Timestream Entanglement requiring heroes to unite and save all realities.

NetEase Games and Marvel Games today announced Marvel Rivals, a competitive hero shooter that puts players in the shoes of Marvel's most iconic heroes and villains.

Marvel Rivals is exactly as it sounds. It's a free-to-play 6v6 team-based hero shooter where you team up to defeat an enemy team. Players will take the fight across the Marvel Multiverse as heroes and villains team up to defeat warring Doctor Dooms. The game is currently in development for PC with a team composed of Call of Duty and Battlefield veterans. No word yet if the game will eventually make its way to consoles.

“We are overjoyed to bring Marvel Rivals to players around the world. We have always loved Marvel’s universe and its characters, and we are so excited to be developing this game,” said the Marvel Rivals Producer Stephen Wu. “This is the game we want to make, and we feel very lucky to be the team who made all of this come true.” “NetEase Games is excited to collaborate with Marvel Games to deliver a thrilling, fast-paced cooperative gameplay experience featuring all of your favorite Super Heroes,” said Ethan Wang, Senior Vice President, NetEase, Inc. “This partnership with Marvel Games continues our commitment to build world class development teams and reach global audiences with cutting edge experiences.” “Marvel Rivals is one of our most ambitious game development projects. Since the conceptualization of the game and throughout our collaboration, our Marvel team has poured our hearts and souls into this project, and we are thrilled to work with the incredible team at NetEase Games to help deliver the ultimate Super Hero team-based PVP shooter,” says Jay Ong, Head of Marvel Games.

A deep well of Marvel characters

Players can choose from a wide array of Marvel heroes and villains. Each comes with their own unique play style, powers, and team-ups to encourage experimentation and strategy. Some potential combinations include Rocket Raccoon and Groot teaming up to become even more powerful, or Hulk charging up Iron Man with Gamma energy. You'll also get to see all your destruction in realtime thanks to the destructible environments.

Here's every confirmed character so far:

Black Panther

Doctor Strange

Groot

Bruce Banner/Hulk

Iron Man

Loki

Luna Snow

Magik

Magneto

Mantis

Namor

Peni Parker

Rocket Raccoon

Scarlet Witch

Spider-Man

Storm

Star-Lord

The Punisher

NetEase promises a continuous stream of new characters, maps and more as the game evolves, and new seasons are introduced.

It's Doom vs. Doom

Marvel Rivals features an original story where present day Doctor Doom clashes with Doctor Doom 2099. Their battling causes countless universes to collide in the Timestream Entanglement, forcing heroes and villains from across the multiverse to fight together and defeat both Dooms before one dominates all these realities.

Marvel Rivals is currently announced only for PC with the first Alpha Test taking place in May.