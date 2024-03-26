Key Takeaways New details on "Marvel Rivals" reveal it's a TPS hero shooter similar to Overwatch, set in Marvel universe.

Game will feature 6v6 matches, polygonal art style like Valorant, and game modes like 'Escort' and 'King of the Hill.'

Environmental destruction, iconic locations like Odin’s Vault, and focus on team-based play create buzz among gamers.

NetEase is rumored to be in the early stages of developing a AAA shooter game titled "Marvel Rivals," according to video game researcher Kurakasis. The game, speculated to be set in the Marvel universe, was initially thought to be a multiplayer FPS for PC, mobile, and consoles, with an announcement expected this year.

Speculation about Marvel Rivals

Further insights have emerged from an article on The Streamr website, clarifying and expanding upon earlier reports:

Contrary to initial speculation, "Marvel Rivals" is described as a TPS (Third-Person Shooter), not an FPS. Format: The game is said to adopt a 6v6 Overwatch-style hero shooter format, currently in pre-alpha stage.

As of now, "Marvel Rivals" will feature two game modes: ' ' and ' .' Maps and Features: One notable map is Odin’s Vault, and environmental destruction is highlighted as a significant aspect of gameplay.

Kurakasis has expressed confidence in the game's title, developer, and announcement timeline, but he cautions that while he is certain of these details, the exact nature of the game's platform and gameplay specifics could differ.

The revelation that "Marvel Rivals" is a TPS, focusing on hero-based team play with an art style and game modes reminiscent of popular titles like Overwatch and Valorant from Riot Games, has intrigued the gaming community. The inclusion of iconic Marvel settings like Odin’s Vault, combined with environmental destruction mechanics, promises an engaging and dynamic gameplay experience.

As the gaming world awaits official confirmation and further details from NetEase and Marvel, "Marvel Rivals" could be poised to be a significant addition to the landscape of superhero-themed video games.