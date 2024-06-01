Key Takeaways New animated series, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, starring Hayley Atwell, debuts on Netflix on October 10.

The story picks up after the Survivor trilogy of games, following Lara Croft's globetrotting adventures.

The plot focuses on Lara as she takes back an ancient relic stolen from Croft Manor and learns more about herself and who she has to become.

Dig up your bow and arrow: it’s tomb-raiding time! Today, Netflix and Crystal Dynamics released a new look at Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, alongside a release date.

The animated series, done by Powerhouse Animation (Castlevania, Castlevania: Nocturne), got a brief yet satisfying look at the show. The focus, however, is on their version of Lara Croft, played by Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning). Ending the trailer is the official release date: October 10.

A Survivor is (Re)Born

Netflix, alongside the trailer, has revealed new information regarding the show’s story. Tomb Raider: The Legend of Tomb Raider picks up after the events of the Survivor trilogy of games (2013’s Tomb Raider; 2015’s Rise of the Tomb Raider; 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider). It will follow the globetrotting, and now-seasoned, Lara Croft as she enters her next chapter. An official description is below:

Following the events of the Survivor series, Lara Croft has abandoned her friends to embark on increasingly more perilous solo adventures. But she must return home when a dangerous and powerful Chinese artifact is stolen from Croft Manor by a thief with an uncanny personal connection. Her daring pursuit will take her on an adventure around the world and to the depths of forgotten tombs, where she will be forced to confront her true self and decide just what kind of hero she wants to become.

The series, which has been going strong for more than 25 years, has had a handful of adaptations over the years. In fact, just last month, Prime Video and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Killing Eve) announced a new live-action television series for the streaming platform.

As mentioned before, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft will take place after the Survivor trilogy, which, in itself, acted as a prequel to the main series. While the lead actress from the game, Camilla Luddington (Grey’s Anatomy, Justice League Dark), is not reprising her role, it’ll be interesting to see Hayley Atwell’s rendition of the beloved character. The show seems to be more in line with older games like II and III, in terms of the worldwide travels Lara will find herself on. Still, with the show acting as a bridge between the Survivor trilogy and the original games, it’ll be cool to see how Powerhouse, Crystal Dynamics, and Netflix approach the famed archeologist and her epic adventures.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft scavenges onto Netflix on October 10.