Neverness to Everness is likely the next gacha RPG game to take the world by storm with a more modern setting being featured. It seems to be inspired by the combat and anime-inspired visuals of Genshin Impact, the racing of Need for Speed, and the scale of Grand Theft Auto 5. The publisher Perfect World Entertainment has confirmed Neverness to Everness is heading to consoles, PC, and mobile devices.

A Gacha RPG With a Modern Setting

In this title, we'll be venturing into a city called Hethereau that mixes humans and ghost-like anomalies. The characters you play as have Esper abilities to help them in action-RPG battles that look similar to the likes of MiHoYo's Genshin Impact and the recently released Zenless Zone Zero. It will be much more than a decent combat system and a hopefully fun narrative, however. You'll be able to drive your sports car around the city with customization options available. You'll be racing with the car too. Perfect World also says we'll be managing businesses in this game. You can even buy a house, just like Grand Theft Auto 5.

Neverness to Everness' gorgeous graphics are powered by Unreal Engine 5 and feature both NVIDIA DLSS rendering and ray tracing technology. If you take a glance at the gameplay, the weather effects are impressive, especially while it's raining. It seems to be the next big step in Hotta Studio's game development journey, which has also developed another Genshin-like Tower of Fantasy. As we explore this game's world, we'll be seeing all manner of random situations, like an otter with a TV for a head and skateboards rolling around the town with no one on them.

Perfect World is promising a world filled to the brim with details. "Every corner of the city, from antique shops to convenience stores, is meticulously crafted and brimming with detail," said the press release, according to Gematsu. "The rich assortment of decorations and furniture breathes life into every scene, making the city feel alive and bustling."

Hopefully, the developer Hotta Studio can pull this off. "Ultimately, Tower of Fantasy feels like a haphazardly put together imitation of Genshin Impact that can't find its footing in either gameplay or story," said our sister site GameRant's review. However, that same review did praise the character creator and "lovely open world" with comparisons to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's art style. Genshin Impact's been getting a lot of competition lately, and that doesn't seem to be stopping any time soon with the recent successful release of Wuthering Waves.