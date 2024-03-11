Key Takeaways Alone in the Dark (2024) promises to honor the original while introducing new story, characters, and locations for fans to enjoy.

Concept art teases Lovecraftian monsters and unfamiliar locations in the re-imagined game, adding depth to the terrifying atmosphere.

Dreamscapes will introduce new settings and expand the lore, keeping most of the game within the iconic Derceto Manor.

Released way back in 1992, Alone in the Dark is a true classic that still lives in (and haunts) the minds of many fans of survival horror games. Although there have been other good entries in the series over the years, none of them managed to capture the imagination of players quite like the original. That might finally change later this month.

Developed by Pieces Interactive, Alone in the Dark (2024) is a re-imagining of the original that promises to breathe new life into the beloved series when it launches on March 20th. The upcoming game will remain faithful to the spirit of the original while introducing a new story, new characters, new locations, and more.

Based on what we’ve seen so far, there are plenty of reasons to be excited about the game regardless of whether you’re a long-time fan or a newcomer to the series. The recent ‘Into The Madness’ trailer looks very promising and the short Prologue starring Grace Saunders perfectly captures the atmosphere of the setting. More recently, the devs also revealed some new concept art that suggests we might be in for a few surprises.

New Alone In The Dark Concept Art Teases New Locations

Game Rant recently got their hands on a few exclusive pieces of concept art that showcase familiar monsters and unfamiliar locations. The two images depicting a Flayer and a Ghoul, respectively, are a good indication that the re-imagining was going for a strong Lovecraftian vibe from the get-go. The original Alone in the Dark was steeped in eldritch horror as well, but there was only so much one could do with the technology of the time. Current technology combined with the incredible talent of designer Guy Davis means that we can expect some truly nightmare-inducing monsters this time around.

Monsters aside, the three pieces of environmental concept art are perhaps even more interesting as they showcase a familiar séance room along with two locations we haven’t seen before. Namely, a steamboat and a voodoo drugstore. We already know that the new Alone in the Dark takes place inside Derceto Manor, just like the original, so we probably won’t see much of the steamboat and the drugstore. The séance room, on the other hand, does look very reminiscent of one of the rooms found in the original.

As far as the steamboat and voodoo drugstore are concerned, these will likely only show up during Dreamscapes. Dreamscapes are a new feature added in the re-imagining that allows players to enter a person’s dreams. This is essentially a way to introduce new locations that expand the lore of the universe while still having most – if not all – of the game take place inside Derceto Manor.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about the new Alone in the Dark, but luckily the game is just around the corner. Don’t hesitate to pick it up if you’re into Lovecraftian horror on March 20th when it launches for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.