Key Takeaways Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night gets new content with two free game modes and a Shantae cosmetic pack.

Chaos Mode is a survival challenge, while Versus Mode offers fast-paced PvP action against others online.

Premium DLC packs like the Succubus and Magical Girl packs offer additional weapons, costumes, and accessories.

Originally released almost five years ago, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is continuing to receive new content via updates. The newest update introduces two new new free game modes, a free Shantae cosmetic pack, and three premium DLC packs. This new update is available today on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Switch players will have to wait just a little longer, as the update will hit the Switch on May 16th in the Americas and Europe and May 20th in Japan and Asia.

What's New in This Update?

The two new game modes are Chaos Mode and Versus Mode. Chaos Mode is a grueling fight for survival. Players are thrown into randomized rooms populated with demons where the difficulty increases the longer a player survives. Versus Mode is a fast-paced PvP mode against another player. The online functionality for these two modes allows players to take on Chaos Mode cooperatively, and naturally allows for facing off against each other in Versus Mode.

The free Shantae cosmetic pack gives Miriam everything she needs to pull off a stunning Shantae cosplay. She's essentially half demon anyway, with the powers she got from the crystals being inbedded in her, so being a half-genie isn't that much of a stretch. The premium DLC Cosmetic Packs are available for purchase on the game's store page, which include the vampiric Succubus pack, a Magical Girl pack, and the Japanese-inspired Japanesque pack. Each of these packs contain a variety of weapons, costumes and accessories. To sweeten the deal, anyone who decides to purchase all three packs will be able to do so for the price of two packs.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is available on PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One. It was one of our favorite games from 2019, and the perfect spiritual successor to Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. It is highly recommended to any Castlevania and metroidvania fan.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night