Madden NFL 25 is slated to release on August 16 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. The development team is building upon its Field Sense technology with a new physics-based innovation that will coincide with the technology called Boom Tech. The amount of detail going into the gameplay for Madden NFL 25 not only will create more realism, but also more variety on what's seen on every play. Improving every aspect of how the physics will work in the game is the goal and we were able to experience this first hand at a recent Madden Preview Event in Orlando. The sheer amount of gameplay changes for this year is overwhelming.

Here Comes the Boom

The amount of physics changes that were provided in a presentation is absurd and is witnessed during gameplay. Boom Tech is injected with Field Sense and allows for bitter hits and more control of the outcome of a play. This has been in development for over two years as the goal is to remove scripted outcomes altogether. This actually starts with the Hit Stick, as this becomes more skill-based with the Reloaded Hit Stick. Timing and approach angles will influence the outcome of each tackle. Player ratings play a bigger role as strength ratings come into play and the entire play is molded out in three parts.

The first part is player anticipation, the second part factors in the ratings and the third part is post contact resolution. The post contact resolution will increase hit variety and provide a less pre-determined outcome. There will also be a stumble recovery system involved so combining this with increased force and decreased resistance will really open up the gameplay. During the preview, we played the game and two incidents stuck out: a punt return where the returner bounced off two defenders and it was genuinely fluid and did not feel trapped by an animation, while the other was a goal line stand where the running back went up over the line of scrimmage and when the defender hit at the peak, everything about the physics felt exactly like one would expect to see during a real game. Players can also expect coverage shells on defense.

The Defensive Switch Stick that was announced for College Football 25 will also be a part of Madden NFL 25. This allows for easily selecting the defender closest to the ball by simply pointing in the direction, reducing any type of lost time and allowing for more control. EA is also continuing to build on Foundational Football. The blocking has received a great amount of attention building on the past. The development team introduced new pass block strategy mechanics and has implemented pocket-building AI and logic. There are 500 new blocking animations as the new changes can be visually seen. Blocking tolerances were tuned to get in and out of blocks. Most importantly, the development team added four new pre-block mechanics to provide better protection packages. Players will be punished if they choose wrong based on the defense, but it will be more important than ever to implement blocking schemes because when they are correct, this opens up running the ball.

Playmakers Play

Much like the offensive line and the receivers in College Football 25, Madden NFL 25 will offer more pre-play hot routes for wide receivers including custom route stems. Catching mechanics were also a focus and players now have the option to do a Spec Catch with LB/L1. We tried this while playing and the wide receiver went for a one-handed grab that looked great. The development team also mentioned Do-It-Yourself Trick Plays as an option and a new read-option mechanic that will also mirror College Football 25. Receiving will offer more than just this, as this is before the ball is even snapped.

Receivers in the game will have a wider catch radius but a higher drop rate. Ratings will play more into this than it has in the past. With the spec catch, this means more control over catches than ever including a low pass-jump and branching catches. There will be 700 new animation and the updated Signature Locomotion will showcase the best. The team has added 80+ quarterback and 120+ wide receiver Signature animations. This includes pre-play likeness and smart animations such as non-verbal communication. Signature Locomotion was also added for Christian McCaffrey, Saquan Barkley and Isiah Pacheco. Once they hit their top speed, they're gone.

Ball carriers have been completely revamped and will be noticeable with the AI when it comes to contextual awareness. Ball carriers will be seen bracing for impact, getting skinny, avoiding turns and are overall more lifelike in nature. The team also removed one of the Precision Juke's from last year that got exposed online. Players can easily chain together jukes, spins and hesitations as new ones were added to the game creating endless combos. Some examples include the 90 left-right and 135 left-right, but ratings play into effect on these. The amount of variety in individual play results for each game should drastically improve.

The New Kickoff and Live Service

The NFL has a new kickoff setup this year and it isn't just a rule. This will be what the XFL implemented when that series returned and with this being recent, the development team made sure it had to be in Madden NFL 25. Now the development team has admitted they don't know what to expect since there is no real film on this, but with the Live Service element of the game, changes can be made. The team also wants to make sure changes that are seen on Sunday in the NFL can be more quickly implemented into the game. The new kickoff will be ready for launch and with the option of creativity, the team is hoping the NFL actually follows Madden with this in the future since they have a leg up on possibilities in the kick return game.

Some of these ideas for the NFL kickoff is the option to place a quarterback as a kick returner, since it was hinted Justin Fields of the Steelers may look into returning kickoffs. The Live Service aspect will allow the updating of special plays introduced by teams to be implemented into the game throughout the season. The team doesn't want to wait for official Title Updates anymore and will just have quick updates to the game. This will also include new celebrations and the option to celebrate with fans present in the game. There will be much more options for celebrating as well.

Madden NFL 25 is available for pre-order now with the headlining version being the MVP Bundle. This includes the digital version of College Football 25 Deluxe Edition and Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition for $149.99. The Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition retails for $99.99 and includes 3 Day Early Access, Early Access Ultimate Team Challenges, 4600 Madden Points, AKA Player Item, Christian McCaffrey Elite Player Item, Legendary XP Boost (Current Gen Only). The Standard Edition releases for $69.99 and includes a Christian McCaffrey Elite Player Item, Choice of 2 Strategy Items, Superstar Drip Gear (Current Gen) and Legendary XP Boost (Current Gen).