While it has been two years since we got the Brelshaza raid in Lost Ark, it looks like she has returned in a big way. Amazon Games has released their patch notes for tomorrow's big update, and it comes with a lot of new information and surprises.

This is arguably the biggest update we will get for the next few months. While February sees the Wild Soul class, after that, we will have to wait quite a while for a significant patch such as this. If anything, it will likely be late spring or early summer before we get the third act, so soak up everything the second act of the Kazeros raids has to offer while you can.

Kazeros Raid Act 2: Requiem of the Floating Nightmare

Obviously, the biggest portion of the Frosty Fate update, a somewhat appropriate name given the theme of the patch and the current frigid atmosphere in North America, is the new Brelshaza Raid. Titled Kazeros Raid Act 2: Requiem of the Floating Nightmare, we are tasked with taking down Brelshaza in the two-gate raid. The first raid will be a large ice demon, the gatekeeper of Brelshaza herself, as you're able to get a rematch with the Phantom Legion Commander.

The normal mode will be available to anyone at item level 1670, with hard mode being for those at 1690.

New System and Bracelet

Along with the new raid, players will be able to unlock and earn two new things: Tier 4 bracelets and Karma. Karma is a new system that allows you to upgrade your Ark Passive options, be it Enlightenment, Evolution or Leap, granting even more points to be put into them. As for bracelets, these will replace existing bracelets and include options similar to tier 4 accessories, removing things like additional attributes (specialization/critical/swiftness) and various random effects. This should smooth the combat out a bit better. Relic bracelets will be available to tier 4 players, while Ancient bracelets are available to anyone over item level 1680.

Frontier System

More information has come out regarding the highly anticipated Frontier System. This is a rather compelling system that will test the player's abilities early on. In Thaemine, Amazon and Smilegate literally created a separate difficulty for the raid to reward players who are able to complete the content as it was originally released in Korea, before it was significantly nerfed. This granted players an appealing looking title, and it looks like they're doing this again in some fashion.

Players who complete the hard mode of the new raid within the first few weeks will be given various rewards, including an exclusive title, raid materials and more. Every two weeks, the difficulty will be reduced to better accommodate those who just want to put it into their weekly rotation, along with other players looking to catch up. This does have a little bit of FOMO attached to it, especially given it is only around for a little more than a month, but it's good overall for the game.

Stage 3: First two weeks of raid release, no nerfs.

Stage 2: 14–28 days after raid release, HP nerf and Damage nerf.

Stage 1: 28–42 days, additional HP and Damage nerf.

Stage 0: After 42 days, the raid will reach Stage 0, where it will stay in perpetuity. Final HP and Damage nerf.

Players who complete the hard mode of the new raid within the first few weeks will be given various rewards, including an exclusive title, raid materials and more.

Gold Adjustments

It's not just the new raid that's going to change how you raid, but various fights have had their gold distribution adjusted, along with the new Brelshaza raid getting a bump right out the gate:

Ivory Tower (Hard) - 13,000 to 10,500 Gold (2,100 Unbound / 8,400 Bound)

Thaemine (Solo) - 9,100 to 8,800 Gold

Thaemine (Normal) - 13,000 to 11,000 Gold (10,000/1,000)

Thaemine 1-3 (Hard) - 20,000 to 18,800 Gold (15,500/3,300)

Thaemine 4 (Hard) - 21,000 to 9,800 Gold (8,000/1,800)

Kazeros Raid Act 1: Aegir (Normal) - 23,000 to 24,000 Gold

Kazeros Raid Act 1: Aegir (Hard) - 27,500 to 27,500 Gold

Kazeros Raid Act 2: Brelshaza (Normal) - 25,000 to 27,500 Gold

Kazeros Raid Act 2: Brelshaza (Hard) - 30,500 to 34,000 Gold

New Events

As you can expect, because the Mokoko Boot Camp, Hyper Awakening Road and Toto's Ice Castle events are coming to a close, there are new ones being put in their place. The Festa of Arkesia returns for the game's third anniversary in the west, and with it comes various rewards and items to obtain. In addition, because this is coming a little before the actual anniversary, more items will be added in early February, along with a free set of skins.

Finally, while the Daily Playtime Rewards will continue with some adjustments, a Lucky Drop Event has been added. This will be alongside Fate Embers, where a new item can be obtained from daily activities, and have rewards such as honing materials, quality taps, Hellfire Honing Books, and so much more. The Chaos Gate secret room and Ebony Cube Lucky/Mega rooms will also be 2x more likely to appear.

Miscellaneous Content

Along with the new raid and its systems, there is various new content added as well:

1680 Guardian Raid (Skolakia)

1680 Kurzan Front Operation

1680 Ebony Cube

New Una Reputation "Lava Energy"

Sidereal Energy drop has been adjusted

Rune Drop Rate Increased

Solas Card Added to East Luterra Wandering Merchant

Collective Battle Item Supplies Chest Added to the Power Pass

New Ark Pass - Priest of Time

Dragon Night Cosmetics

Journey Afterimage Collection (Third Anniversary Skins)

Considering the game is just shy of three years in the west, it's exciting to see so much that has been added to it. While Amazon and Smilegate still have a lot to do, they are still trying to improve the overall appeal of the game outside their existing player base.