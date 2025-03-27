Monster Energy Supercross 25 is returning this year, and it will be exclusively on current generation consoles and PC. The official video game of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season is still developed by Milestone, and the game will bring a brand new Career Mode to the series. The game will release on April 10 and early access will make the game available on April 7, as the Career Mode looks to be the deepest in the series to date. The elements of this Career Mode will be what separates it from the previous games in the series, as this includes relationships, Climaxes, Acts and more.

A New Era for Monster Energy Supercross

The sport has some fresh young drivers over the last two years and Milestone and Feld Motor Sports are looking to incorporate something special. A new Supercross for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will bring a career mode that will offer the opportunity to experience the Supercross rider life. Players still start in the Future class and will carve a path through 250SX and the main 450SX classes. New aspects, however, will change the experience over your career.

Players will have a Personal Manager to guide them through their career plans. This will include a Social Network that allows for interaction with other riders and the ability to gain popularity. The new Climaxes will be races that define the career path for players along with the development of their bikes. In addition, Acts are being introduced that will break up the career path into chapters by bringing in specific quests and goals to beat. These are what build up to the those Climaxes.

Performances in both the Acts and Climaxes help to shape career progression. After these events, players can compete in special custom-made motocross tracks and Rhythm Attack sections. Off the track, the Social Network will have players interact with both supporters and rivals. This is how the reputation evolves based on responses and actions. This allows for better offers from teams. Players will need to maintain relationships with their team to unlock better bike improvements. Bike development relies on the player's reputation allowing for more bike upgrades.