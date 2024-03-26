New Valorant Character Clove Appears Today With Update 8.05

Key Takeaways New Valorant agent Clove debuts in update 8.05 with unique abilities like self-resurrection.

Valorant recently concluded it's first major international esport event of the year with VCT Masters Madrid, and one of the shining aspects of this was the reveal of the brand new agent, Clove.

The hybrid Controller will be joining the ranks of the other agents today, as Riot have now revealed some more information pertaining to patch 8.05.

Here's what you need to know.

Clove, the Scottish Controller is making their debut in Valorant today with the addition of update 8.05, and this is one of the most anticipated agent releases we've seen in quite some time. Clove features some of the most unique abilities we've seen thus far far, as they'll not only be able to smoke off sites, so you and your team can gain entry; but they'll also be able to resurrect themselves from the dead.

Clove's other abilities include the following:

Ruse (E): EQUIP to view the battlefield. FIRE to set the locations where Clove’s clouds will settle. ALT FIRE to confirm, launching clouds that block vision in the chosen areas. Clove can use this ability after death.

EQUIP to view the battlefield. FIRE to set the locations where Clove’s clouds will settle. ALT FIRE to confirm, launching clouds that block vision in the chosen areas. Clove can use this ability after death. Meddle (Q): EQUIP a fragment of immortality essence. FIRE to throw the fragment, which erupts after a short delay and temporarily decays all targets caught inside.

EQUIP a fragment of immortality essence. FIRE to throw the fragment, which erupts after a short delay and temporarily decays all targets caught inside. Pick-me-up (C): INSTANTLY absorb the life force of a fallen enemy that Clove damaged or killed, gaining haste and temporary health.

INSTANTLY absorb the life force of a fallen enemy that Clove damaged or killed, gaining haste and temporary health. Not Dead Yet (X): After dying, ACTIVATE to resurrect. Once resurrected, Clove must earn a kill or a damaging assist within a set time or they will die.

Players who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass will be able to unlock Clove right away, while other players will need to purchase the agent via in-game currency.

Some other notable changes coming alongside patch 8.05 include some minor changes to Premier, including:

Team creation deadline references have been removed from the schedule. There are still some references to the team creation deadline that are no longer valid. Pardon our dust!

The queue button now shows the correct error message when a player has reached their weekly match limit

The full patch notes can be viewed here for further reference into the minor bug fixes that are coming as well.