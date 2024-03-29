Key Takeaways CyberpowerPC's new Tracer VIII laptops offer top-notch performance with Intel 14th Gen Processors and NVIDIA RTX 40-Series GPUs.

The Edge, Gaming, and Ultra models feature WQXGA 2560x1600 displays, mechanical RGB keyboards, and optional liquid cooling.

The External Liquid Cooling Dock is available for select models, offering easy maintenance and an RGB fan for aesthetics.

A new line of laptops with three different models is coming from CyberpowerPC. The series is called the Tracer VIII Series with three top model selections to choose from. The manufacturer of custom and prebuilt gaming PCs, gaming laptops and performance workstations is putting everything into these performance machines while keeping a minimalistic design. Each of these laptops will offer a 180-Degree Hinge and a 240W Ultra Slim Adapter. Each will be armed with Intel 14th Gen Mobile Processors and NVIDIA RTX 40-Series Laptop GPUs. Liquid Cooling is available on the three models, but CyberpowerPC also offers its External Liquid Cooling Dock as an optional accessory.

The Next Gen Tracer Laptops

There are three models for the Tracer VIII that will offer some similarities, but increase drastically in performance. The Edge, Gaming and Ultra will all include WQXGA 2560x1600 displays of varying sizes and refresh rates. More details are listed below as pricing begins at $1999 with options that include the external liquid cooler. You can check out the options here.

Tracer VIII Edge

Features a crisp 17.4” WQXGA 2560x1600 240HZ screen complemented by 14th Gen Intel Mobile Processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics. The keyboard is mechanical with RGB backlighting making for a comfortable gaming and typing experience. Comes ready for an optional detachable liquid cooler.

Tracer VIII Gaming

Features a clear 16” WQXGA 2560x1600 240Hz SRGB 100% display with 14th Gen Intel Core Mobile Processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics. Also has a mechanical RGB Backlit keyboard for a pleasant tactile typing experience.

Tracer VIII Ultra

This model gives you the best of the Edge and Gaming models, such as 14th Gen Intel Mobile Processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics, in a smaller, thinner package. A minimalistic design keeps things lightweight and portable. A 180-degree hinge on the screen allows the laptop to lay completely flat for ultimate viewing flexibility. The charger also sees a makeover, with a 240W ultra slim adapter for better charging on the go. Available with 15.3” WQXGA 2560x1600 120Hz SRGB 100% or 16” WQXGA 2560x1600 165Hz SRGB 100% displays.

Related NVIDIA Announces RTX 40 SUPER Series at CES 2024 RTX 40 SUPER Series Available For RTX 4080, 4070 Ti And 4070 With More Competitive Pricing

The External Liquid Cooler

If the focus isn't completely on portability, the External Liquid Coolin Dock is a small design option that attaches to the laptop. It is only compatible with the Tracer VIII Edge I17E LC, Tracer VIII Gaming I16G LC and Tracer VIII Ultra I16U LC models. A two-way water stop is attached to the back of the laptop and it activates by magnets. Removal of the connector will automatically trigger the valve to cool to prevent leakage. Maintenance is simple with four screws on the dock to help clear out dust. The dock also offers an RGB fan to match laptops for aesthetic purposes.