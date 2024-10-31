Publisher Bandai Namco has revealed Death Note: Killer Within, a brand-new game based on the Death Note IP. While the game was just announced, it won't take long for it to come out on PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, with the release already planned for November 5, 2024.

There's a Killer Among Us

Death Note: Killer Within is a social deduction game along the lines of the popular Among Us. The idea is that the whole experience is part of the struggle between Kira and the detective L, the show's main characters whose mental battles are a big appeal of the show.

In the game, players may assume four different roles. One player will be Kira, another will be L, and there'll be others who are neither of them but may be either following Kira or helping with the investigation. L's side wins if they get Kira, while the other will take the crown if L dies.

The game alternates phases between an Action Phase and a Meeting Phase. During the first one, each player has to fulfill specific tasks, which will contribute to their respective teams' progress gauge. Filling it is another victory method for both sides.

Kira can, however, jeopardize the opponent's side using the Death Note. This item can be used to kill NPCs and player characters, but the latter will be more complicated. While NPCs can be killed at any time, Kira needs to get close to the detectives for a while to get their true IDs, which is essential information for the note.

The proximity restriction means the Kira player will need to find a way not to draw suspicion. They may count on the help of the followers, to whom they may give the Death Note sometimes. These people may also steal other players' IDs and share the information with Kira.

On L's side, investigators gather clues and can look for NPCs to help with information. They have to be careful about people getting too close. Finally, the big boss himself, L, will have all the information so far at hand and extra perks, such as commanding other players, setting up surveillance cameras and conveying their thoughts during the meetings so that they narrow down suspects.