Key Takeaways On Your Tail is third-person narrative adventure from developers Memorable games, due later this year.

The game sees you playing as an aspiring detective, solving mysteries using unique card-based gameplay.

A demo is available now on Steam, with the full game due out later this year.

Earlier this week, we've seen our first taste of a cozy detective game for those who want something more low-key and wholesome while still presenting enjoyable mysteries. But what about those who want more traditional mysteries to solve, but would still prefer more wholesome aesthetics? Something with darker secrets to uncover, but something still more pleasant to look at? Well, that's what On Your Tail is for, from Humble Games and developers Memorable Games. Appropriately enough, the game popped up during today's Wholesome Direct, after making its debut during a Nintendo Direct last December. Now it's resurfaced, not only with a spiffy new trailer that you can check out at the link here, but also with a demo available now for all to check out.

A Unique Italian Getaway

Set in the Italian town of Borgo Marina and populated by a cast of anthropomorphic characters, On Your Tail sees you playing as Diana, an aspiring detective on a vacation in the quaint locale. As seen in the clip, Borgo Marina features fishing, swimming, friendly locals, beautiful scenery, fine cuisine, and almost no shadowy masked individuals threatening to get in your way of uncovering any secrets. Nosiree. While the game is a third-person narrative adventure with a sandbox world to explore, it also has some rather unique card-based gameplay, used during the investigations and deductions. Notably, as seen at the end of the trailer, things even take a shift towards something out of a board game, used to recreate events that have happened in order to help figure out what happened. It definitely seems like a unique touch that allows for an intriguing shift in style and mechanics.

On Your Tail is a life sim as well, though, so yes, if you just want to hang out at the beach or play games at the arcade, you're free to do that as well. And of course, you can build relationships with the local, help solve their problems, and befriend them, with the characters seeming like a nicely colorful lot. The game certainly seems to benefit from Memorable Games being Italy-based themselves, bringing authenticity to Borgo marina's atmosphere. The demo is now available on Steam for all to check out, and we'll share our thoughts on it in the coming days. On Your Tail is due out later this year for the PC and Switch, and certainly looks like something to check out for those who want a unique mystery in one way or another.