Today, the original eSports brand SteelSeries has announced a collaboration with both KontrolFreek and Bungie on new Destiny 2 PC accessories ahead of the upcoming expansion, The Final Shape. The expansion is slated to launch on June 4 as Guardians in Destiny 2 will enter The Pale Heart of the Traveler to seek out the Witness. Players will now have the opportunity to deck out with some new Destiny 2 accesories in celebration of the launch. Designs for these accessories are inspired by the Light versus Darkness theme of the cinematic story of Destiny. This collection will also be a limited-edition release.

What's in the Box?

Highlighting The Final Shape Collection is the Arctis Nova 7 | Destiny 2: The Final Shape Edition Bundle. The award winning Arctis Nova headsets will offer a custom Destiny 2: The Final Shape-themed speaker plates. The speakers contain a rare-earth metal Neodymium Magnetic Drivers and the ability to listen to two audio streams, simultaneously. This can be done via a Bluetooth connection and the 2.4GHz wireless connection allowing for easy transition between PC, Mac, PlayStation and Switch with USB-C. The battery life is rated at 38 hours and offers a fast charge function that promises six hours of use after just a 15-minute charge. The Arctis Nova headset also features the ComfortMax System with four points of adjustability and breathable AirWeave Memory Foam cushions. This bundle also includes the Viral Celebration emote and Gear Head emblem.

Other accessories include the Nova Booster Pack, Qck Heavy XXL Mousepad, Artisan Keycap, and the KontrolFreek Performance Thumbsticks. These accessories will all dawn themes from Destiny 2. These are available at SteelSeries.com, KontrolFreek.com and BungieStore.com and are available today (Thumbsticks on June 4). The Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Headset retails for $219.99, the Nova Booster Pack for $39.99, the QcK Heavy XXL Mousepad for $49.99, the SteelSeries Artisan Keycap for $79.99 and the Kontrol Freek Performance Thumbsticks for $29.99. You can read more information about the other accessories below.