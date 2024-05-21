Key Takeaways
- The Final Shape Collection by SteelSeries offers Destiny 2 themed accessories inspired by Light versus Darkness theme.
- The Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Headset includes rare-earth metal Neodymium Magnetic Drivers and 38-hour battery life.
- Other accessories in the collection include a mousepad, artisan keycap, and KontrolFreek thumbsticks, all available for purchase.
Today, the original eSports brand SteelSeries has announced a collaboration with both KontrolFreek and Bungie on new Destiny 2 PC accessories ahead of the upcoming expansion, The Final Shape. The expansion is slated to launch on June 4 as Guardians in Destiny 2 will enter The Pale Heart of the Traveler to seek out the Witness. Players will now have the opportunity to deck out with some new Destiny 2 accesories in celebration of the launch. Designs for these accessories are inspired by the Light versus Darkness theme of the cinematic story of Destiny. This collection will also be a limited-edition release.
What's in the Box?
Highlighting The Final Shape Collection is the Arctis Nova 7 | Destiny 2: The Final Shape Edition Bundle. The award winning Arctis Nova headsets will offer a custom Destiny 2: The Final Shape-themed speaker plates. The speakers contain a rare-earth metal Neodymium Magnetic Drivers and the ability to listen to two audio streams, simultaneously. This can be done via a Bluetooth connection and the 2.4GHz wireless connection allowing for easy transition between PC, Mac, PlayStation and Switch with USB-C. The battery life is rated at 38 hours and offers a fast charge function that promises six hours of use after just a 15-minute charge. The Arctis Nova headset also features the ComfortMax System with four points of adjustability and breathable AirWeave Memory Foam cushions. This bundle also includes the Viral Celebration emote and Gear Head emblem.
Other accessories include the Nova Booster Pack, Qck Heavy XXL Mousepad, Artisan Keycap, and the KontrolFreek Performance Thumbsticks. These accessories will all dawn themes from Destiny 2. These are available at SteelSeries.com, KontrolFreek.com and BungieStore.com and are available today (Thumbsticks on June 4). The Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Headset retails for $219.99, the Nova Booster Pack for $39.99, the QcK Heavy XXL Mousepad for $49.99, the SteelSeries Artisan Keycap for $79.99 and the Kontrol Freek Performance Thumbsticks for $29.99. You can read more information about the other accessories below.
- Nova Booster Pack | Destiny 2: The Final Shape Edition – Customize the award-winning line of Arctis Nova headsets with a signature design inspired by The Final Shape. Proudly display the themes of Destiny 2 for your next venture and communicate with your fireteam equipped with awesome sound. Compatible with the Arctis Nova Pro series and Nova 7 series headsets and available exclusively at SteelSeries.com and Amazon.com.
- QcK Heavy XXL Mousepad | Destiny 2: The Final Shape Edition – Transform any battle station into the portal to The Pale Heart with a panoramic QcK Heavy XXL mousepad depicting the visual themes of Destiny 2: The Final Shape. Aim true, enhanced by the legendary, world-renowned QcK material with a high-thread count and never-slip base. The QcK Heavy XXL is the pinnacle of surface performance, innovation, and style. Durable micro-woven cloth optimized for low and high DPI tracking movements and a 900 mm x 400 mm x 2 mm playing surface provide players with maximum control. SteelSeries gaming mousepads are engineered for all levels of play and are highly recommended by esports pros.
- Artisan Keycap | Destiny 2: The Final Shape Edition – Socket this unique Artisan Keycap onto a keyboard and proudly display one of the most recognizable symbols of your epic adventure across the solar system. Each key cap has been crafted into a mold, then cast and hand-painted with an embossed emblem depicting Ghost, a most trusted companion throughout the most perilous journey. The artisan keycap includes a Gear Head emblem, designed especially for the Destiny 2 x SteelSeries collaboration.
- KontrolFreek Performance Thumbsticks | Destiny 2: The Final Shape Edition – Gamers can control Darkness and Llight with the Destiny 2: The Final Shape Performance Thumbsticks® - Collector’s Edition with Portal Case. The first-ever dual-color pair of KontrolFreek Thumbsticks helps players confront oblivion and comes with the limited Portal case and exclusive Gearhead in-game emblem. The laser-etched proprietary rubber design is featured on a black mid-rise left stick adding 5.99 mm of height to an original stock controller for fluid movement and control, while the white high-rise right stick adds 10.26 mm of height for improved precision and aim.