Koei Tecmo has released a new trailer showing new details for several aspects of Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land Not only can fans get a look at the new continent of Aladiss, but they can also get a sense for how synthesis and combat will work in the upcoming game. While it looks like there will be plenty of familiar elements to enjoy, there are also a lot of changes coming.

The first changes fans are likely to notice in this latest trailer for Atelier Yumia are those being made to Synthesis. In most entries in the Atelier series, Synthesis has been purely about throwing the right combinations of ingredients into the cauldron. In this new game, though, players will apparently use mana to generate their items instead. They still need the right items, of course, but the way those ingredients interact with each other appears to be different.

In particular, players will need to master the new "Resonance Synthesis" system to expand on the "Alchemy Core" of each of their recipes. It seems that they will need to learn which ingredients resonate with each other and use them to create more powerful versions of their recipes. Ingredient quality will still matter greatly too, as higher-quality items will resonate more powerfully with each other.

Combat has seen some major shakeups too.

The next big change longtime fans are sure to notice is the switch to a real-time combat system. Players will be able to move and exchange active party members at will during combat, and, indeed, learning to do so effectively will be crucial to achieving consistent victories. See, the skills available to each party member will depend on their distance from the enemy. If they're close, they'll mostly just have melee options to choose from. Conversely, putting some distance between a character and the enemy will open up ranged options.

If players manage to create the right conditions during a fight, they'll be able to unleash powerful "Friend Actions," a "Mana Surge," or even a "Maximize Mana Surge," all of which allow for devastating unique attacks from each party member. Of course, players will likely be able to craft items to either enhance these attacks or make it easier to access them.

The story for Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land is a little bit different from usual as well. Whereas most stories in the Atelier series are pretty sunny and low-stakes, this one appears to be a bit more serious.

See, Yumia and her friends are trying to explore Aladiss, a continent that was once devastated by alchemy, leading to the practice becoming borderline forbidden. There is a secret behind the cataclysm that caused its ultimate destruction, though, and there are many parties out there with a vested interest in ensuring that it stays buried. So, perhaps there's some real danger to the world this time around.

A warm and sunny tone is nice and all, but it doesn't often make for a compelling story, so this sounds like a rather nice change of pace for the series.

Exploring the continent is going to be quite the undertaking, but, fortunately, players have new base building and camping features to enjoy in Atelier Yumia. Players will be able to build several bases over the course of their adventure and will have plenty of incentives to upgrade them.

Basically, the more comfortable the bases are, the more enhancements players can get for their party's skills. As for camping, it's a way to avoid having to constantly return to base, and it allows players to cook different foods for different buffs while they're out exploring. It'll be a lot to get used to, but it sounds like all of these changes will make for a better overall game.

Those who decide to buy Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land before or shortly after release will get some special costumes for Yumia and Flammi as well as the special "Training Wrist Weight" equipment. There is also a premium box available for pre-order from the NIS America Store, which includes the game, Yumia's stuffed animal, an artbook, six special keychains, a soundtrack CD and an official short story.