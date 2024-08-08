Key Takeaways New Dragon Ball game, Dragon Ball Project: Multi, features 4v4 team fights on PC, iOS, Android.

Game relies heavily on strategy, creating team of different classes for battles in MOBA-like setting.

Regional test starting on August 19, open to selected countries with anticipated gameplay of popular characters.

A new Dragon Ball game focusing on 4v4 team-based battles is heading to PC (through Steam), iOS, and Android systems. The game, currently named Dragon Ball Project: Multi, will be free-to-play and features a birds-eye view of the action in a MOBA-like setting.

Dragon Ball Project Multi is a team-based fighter with Goku and Majin Buu among many other characters.

Dragon Ball Project: Multi Seems to be an Anime-Themed MOBA

There is an element of strategy when it comes to creating your team as there are three different classes to consider. There's the super aggressive damage role that is focused on racking up takedowns in battle, the tank that will help take damage for the team, and the technical role which helps with ally support and enemy disruption on the battlefield. This game seems to be multiplayer only and won't feature any single-player content unlike most Dragon Ball titles, such as Kakarot and FighterZ.

While Dragon Ball Project: Multi doesn't describe itself as a MOBA, it certainly sounds like one. You'll be going after an objective alongside your allies , and the Steam page for the game says that "the Hero characters you take in control will grown in strength as the round progress to give you a chance to obliterate enemy players and bosses alike." The idea of a Dragon Ball MOBA actually sounds pretty fascinating and brimming with potential.

Dragon Ball Project Multi has objectives to complete for you to succeed.

A Regional Test is Scheduled

There will be a regional test occurring very soon starting August 19 at 11:00pm Pacific Time, which will end on September 2 at 10:59pm in the same time zone. It will be active in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea. Strangely, in Germany and South Korea, the regional test will only be accessible on iOS and Android platforms, not Steam.

The publisher Bandai Namco will likely give us more details on how to participate in the beta test in the coming weeks. What's important, however, are the characters we'll get to play as in Dragon Ball Project: Multi. From observing the trailer, they include:

Goku

Majin Buu

Piccolo

Android 16

Android 18

Krillin

Vegeta

Trunks (Adult)

Zamasu

Kid Gohan

Ganbarion is currently developing this Dragon Ball mobile/PC game. It has previously worked on the open-world RPG One Piece: World Seeker.

"While zipping around the world, rocketing from trees and platforms as the landscape flies by below is great fun (and fast travel deeply useful for the times it isn't), the combat doesn't fare quite so well," said our review for World Seeker. "Most of the time you'll rely on a four-punch combo, hitting the same button over and over until no enemies are left, but as Luffy completes missions and earns skill points he can spend them on new abilities that break up the button-tapping."